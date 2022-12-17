Two months ago, state leaders agreed to end 14 years of state control of Capitol High School and return the place to local control. Now, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system is handing over some of that hard-won control to a yet-to-be-created nonprofit organization closely tied to the school system.
The unusual move is meant to allow for a faster rebuilding of the 62-year-old facility, which, despite recent improvements, remains in need of extensive repair. By working through a nonprofit, school leaders are looking to take advantage of the kinds of construction financing that charter schools employ to build schools.
Outside financing would also allow school leaders to leave alone the funds the school system usually uses for school construction. That includes money raised from a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education that voters last renewed in 2018. Construction projects financed with this money are referred to as the Tax Plan.
However, as written, the new nonprofit could end up having extensive influence over the historic high school, not just for facilities. The resolution that paves the way for the new nonprofit calls for it to aid in the “management, operation, and facilities development of Capitol High School.” The nonprofit would then enter into a cooperative endeavor with the school system.
Capitol High, which opened in 1950 and moved in 1960 to its current home near Interstate 110, was taken over by the state in 2008 following chronic low academic performance and has changed management multiple times since.
In March, the prominent charter school network, KIPP, pulled the plug on plans to take over the 1000 N. 23rd Street campus.
East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse jumped in when KIPP withdrew. He proposed turning Capitol High into a specialized “focus choice” high school where many students would pursue careers in health care via a partnership with Baton Rouge General Medical Center.
In October, The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education agreed to return Capitol to the school system once the 2022-23 school year ends in May.
Narcisse told BESE members he had a $24 million commitment from an unnamed private partner to improve the facility and refused to disclose publicly who that partner is. He has shared limited information about how wants to transform Capitol High.
The parish School Board voted 6-0 on Thursday to give Supt. Sito Narcisse the OK to form the new Capitol High nonprofit, which does not yet have a name. Board members Connie Bernard, Dawn Collins and David Tatman were not present for the vote, though all three were at the meeting earlier that evening.
The resolution gives Narcisse free rein to select who will serve on the board of directors for the nonprofit.
A couple of school board members spoke on the item.
“The district doesn’t lose any dollars. Those dollars flow and come right back to our district,” said board member Dadrius Lanus.
“This school needs the autonomy to be able to grow in their own space, and it has to be innovative so I think that this is a good move,” Lanus continued.
The school system in 2016 took a different approach when it persuaded BESE to return Istrouma High to local control. Then-Superintendent Warren Drake persuaded the board to redirect money, eventually totaling $29 million, from other projects in the Tax Plan to pay for renovations to Istrouma.
Board member Jill Dyason expressed regret at that approach. She said defunding all those projects to renovate Istrouma High exacerbated already bad problems with deferred maintenance in the rest of the school system.
"There is always a Peter and a Paul and we can't defer maintenance any longer,” she said.
Dennis Blunt, an attorney with Phelps & Dunbar law firm, has been leading the way in creating the new nonprofit. He previously told BESE that the impetus for adopting a charter school-like approach to paying for facility improvements to Capitol High is because “funding is a challenge and the timeline is a challenge.”
Blunt told the parish School Board on Thursday that the nonprofit approach will provide multiple options for Capitol High.
“There are plenty of models out there that allow a whole lot of flexibility in order to accelerate the process by which you, as best I can say it, build the plane while you are flying it,” Blunt said.
James Finney, a board watcher, urged the board to delay action. He noted that Thursday was the last meeting for six of the nine members of the board thanks to recent elections, and six new members are taking office in January.
"Do not support this and stick your successors with a really bad idea," Finney said.
Currently the school is being run by the Capitol Education Foundation, a nonprofit which has a few graduates as board members. It’s a locally based outgrowth of Friendship Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based charter group which ran the school from 2014 to 2019. The high school currently educates about 360 students from across East Baton Rouge Parish, though its facility on-paper is supposed to be big enough for more than 1,300 students.
Bruce Miles, president of the foundation’s board, said he remains doubtful that the school system can stand up a new school at Capitol by the start of the 2023-24 school in October. He said that the Capitol Education Found is prepared to stay on for another year if asked to, but said he’s received no indication from the school system that that is being considered.
Miles said that he has participated in one meeting with East Baton Rouge, which occurred soon after the Oct. 11 BESE vote. Several Capitol faculty members in attandence were particularly interested in whether the parish school system would match the salaries they make now, Miles recalled, but they received no assurance that that would happen.
“It’s no secret that the salaries they make now outpace the EBR salary range,” Miles said.