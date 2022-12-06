Connie Bernard will get some opposition after all.
With just a few days left before Saturday's runoff, a Washington, D.C.-based nonpartisan education advocacy group has announced plans to oppose the controversial Bernard. On Nov. 8, Bernard surprised the political world by making the runoff despite canceling her campaign months earlier. She has since faced little opposition to winning a fourth term on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board representing District 8.
The Campaign for Our Shared Future Action Fund made the announcement Tuesday that it is opposing Bernard. The group is supporting instead Bernard’s little known opponent, Katie Kennison, a mother of two schoolchildren in the parish school system.
The Action Fund is the independent campaign spending arm of the similarly named Campaign for Our Shared Future, which was formed in 2021 to redirect the conversation on education away from culture wars towards “high-quality, inclusive K-12 education.”
Funded by organizations that traditionally support Democrats, the nonprofit is organizing parents and educators to counter conservative activist groups like Moms for Liberty. The Action Fund is its arm that supports school board candidates. This fall it has backed school board candidates in Arizona, Florida and Michigan.
“We need school board officials who care about our students' education and the issues that impact them, not someone who is filling their online shopping cart during discussions on racism and only chiming in with insensitive remarks,” said Joaquin Guerra, political director of the Action Fund. “We deserve candidates who will keep their word and invest in all children, teachers, and parents.”
The Action Fund points to “insensitive remarks” Bernard made during the June 2020 debate that led to the renaming of Robert E. Lee High School as Liberty High. They also point to how Bernard was caught online shopping during that debate, which led to widespread calls for her resignation and an unsuccessful recall effort. Finally, they cite Bernard’s announcement in early September that she was not seeking re-election only to “cynically flip-flop her decision” after the Nov. 8 election and decide she would seek re-election after all.
Kennison led in the Nov. 8 voting with 35% of the vote, slightly ahead of Bernard who also had 35% of the vote.
District 8, which is located in southeast Baton Rouge, is a historically conservative district, which favors Bernard, who has long been active in the local Republican Party. Kennison, a Democrat, has never run for political office before and has reported raising $0 so far.
Guerra with The Action Fund said it is supporting Kennison because she “is not interested in using students as political pawns, but in ensuring every student is set up for success.”
As of Nov. 20, according to her latest report, Bernard had $18,747 left in her campaign fund and has spent only $6 since put her re-election bid on hold in early September. But she has spent a little money since.
Around Thanksgiving she sent District 8 voters a mailer promoting her candidacy listing several accomplishments since she took office in 2011, including the creation of new magnet school at Mayfair Lab and Liberty High as well two more schools still to be built in southeast Baton Rouge. On the backside, the mailer included her “Recipe for Success” which includes more school choices as well as “parental control.” She went further and included actual cooking recipes for spinach artichoke casserole and for warm crawfish dip.
The only other notable political messaging that District 8 voters have received since the Nov. 8 election came from Red Stick Leaders for Students, the political arm of the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students, which has reported spending about $776,000 on behalf of nine candidates it endorsed for the parish school board.
Red Stick also spent money opposing several candidates, but did not attack Bernard prior to Nov. 8. A couple of week later, it finally did, though very broadly. The mailer to District 8 voters asked the question “Is Connie Bernard the leader our students deserve?” and urged voters to answer by telling Bernard and the rest of the School Board that “our students deserve better.” But the mailer did not say to vote against Bernard or to vote for Kennison instead.
Red Stick Leaders had strongly supported the third candidate in the race, Joseph Britt, but Britt was edged out of the runoff. Britt, a 46-year-old senior regional procurement manager for Westlake Corporation in Geismar who had never run for office before, was a registered Independent but who tried to sell himself as a conservative. He suffered without the R next to his name on the ballot.
Britt spent $64,000 from his own campaign funds. Red Stick has reported at least $78,700 in independent spending on Britt’s behalf.
Britt has not endorsed either Bernard or Kennison, saying that neither has asked for his endorsement, which he sees as a sign of the “minor significance of a conservative independent in East Baton Rouge Parish."