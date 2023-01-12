The demolition and rebuilding of Brownfields Elementary advanced Thursday with a recommendation to hire a construction manager to finish the design and likely build the new Baton Rouge elementary school.
The recommendation to hire a joint partnership between Baton Rouge developer Mike Womack’s construction company and NRK Construction to rebuild Brownfields was one of the first decisions of the current East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, which has six new members who just took office. Thursday’s decision is expected to be ratified when the board reconvenes on Jan. 19 for its regular monthly meeting.
Before that Jan. 19 meeting, the board is holding a two-day retreat in New Orleans on Friday and Saturday to get the new members acquainted with their new job overseeing the state’s second-largest traditional school district.
The Brownfields project is funded via the Tax Plan, a series of school construction projects East Baton Rouge Parish voters approved in April 2018. At that election, voters renewed a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education. The current overall budget for the Brownfields project is $25.1 million.
Out of four companies that bid on the work, Womack-NRK Construction earned the highest score from a five-member internal selection review committee. Lemoine Construction earned the second-highest number of points from the committee.
The Brownfields project is making use of a process new to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system called CMAR, short for Construction Management At Risk.
Rather than submitting traditional bids, interested construction companies submit “statements of qualifications” laying out why they should manage the work. And rather than working from a finished design, the company selected will participate in the latter half of the design process with the architects well before the start of construction.
Brownfields Elementary students and staff have temporarily vacated the 11615 Ellen Drive campus. The school’s 230 students are sharing space with White Hills Elementary, at 5300 Bentley Drive and home to about 100 students.
The rebuilt Brownfields is scheduled to open by August 2024, in time for the 2024-25 school year.
Womack-NRK will work with the architects — in this case Domain Architecture — for the latter stages of design as well as the development of construction documents. The construction company will also prepare a “guaranteed maximum price” that the school system can adopt or reject.
Patrick Martin V, newly elected to serve District 9 and and an LSU administrator, said LSU has saved money using CMAR, noting a project where the contractor suggested a type of tile different than originally envisioned, a decision which shaved $200,000 from the cost of the project.
“It has been extremely valuable and has allowed many, many projects to come in on time and under budget,” Martin said.
The board is coming right back to work Friday morning at 9 a.m. for the first day of a two-day retreat that will be held at the New Orleans office of Phelps Dunbar law firm in the One Canal Place Office Tower, at 365 Canal St. Friday’s session is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday’s session will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The agenda includes a series of sessions with headings such as “Board member 101,” “Board Governance” and “Ethics Requirements.”
The Salt Lake City-based Arbinger Institute will facilitate the retreat. Arbinger played a central role in developing the school district’s strategic plan, which the board approved in 2021 and which the new board will be briefed on Friday.
Letrece Griffin, director of communications for the school system, said the materials presented during the retreat will be available online after the retreat is done, but unlike normal board meetings the gathering won’t be live-streamed or recorded, and no votes are scheduled to be taken. The public is welcome to attend, but will have to find their own parking, she said.
In 2019, the board held a similar two-day retreat for a newly elected board at a golf course near St. Francisville.