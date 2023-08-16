Nineteen months after its involvement was first sought, a federal agency is investigating the East Baton Rouge Parish school system for alleged violations of two federal laws meant to ensure that children with disabilities get a quality education and are not discriminated against based on their disability.
Mary-Patricia Wray issued a press release Wednesday announcing the investigation.
Wray, a prominent political consultant and mother of a child in Baton Rouge public schools, released a redacted copy of a letter sent by the Office for Civil Rights, or OCR. It is an arm of the U.S. Department of Education.
OCR on its website lists just 29 investigations it has launched in the past decade, and none involved East Baton Rouge. Twenty-three, though, were launched in the past four years. Wray says only 10 of those 29 investigations dealt with matters similar to the latest complaint.
“OCR investigations of individual school districts are rare and indicate systemic, institutional discrimination and lack of compliance,” Wray said in her release.
The letter, dated Friday, blacks out most of the details in order “to protect a minor child's identity and private information.” The complaint it is investigating was filed Jan. 10, 2022.
The letter also blacks out the name or names of the complainant. Wray acknowledged that the complaint revolves around issues with her child. But she said she is in regular contact with several local parents of children with disabilities who are willing to speak up and “who have experienced a plethora of specific and consistent instances of discrimination on the basis of disability.”
In the letter, Paul Coxe, supervising attorney with the Dallas office of OCR, said the federal agency is looking at whether the school system acted illegally in “limiting services during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years and failing to provide compensatory services in July 2021 or during the 2021-22 school year.” Coxe also described the investigation as probing whether the school system failed to “provide regular or special education and related aids and services deemed necessary to meet the student’s individual educational needs.”
The laws OCR says the school system may have violated are Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
Gwynn Shamlin, general counsel for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, issued a short statement in response to Wray’s press release.
“EBRPSS is in compliance with all state and federal laws and will work to address complaints and resolve any issues made known to us,” Shamlin wrote.
Wray connected the problems in the complaint to systemic problems outlined last year in an outside evaluation of the district’s special education program by the Council of the Great City Schools. Among other things, the Council found that the district is failing to identify many children likely in need of services.
Wray suggested that the school system’s past actions may “put hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding at risk over several years.”
It is not clear, though, how far the OCR will take its investigation.
The agency’s case processing manual lists different avenues by which the agency can resolve complaints short of an enforcement action, including mediation and negotiating a resolution agreement with the school district being investigated.
If such resolution efforts don’t work, OCR can make a referral to the U.S. Department of Justice to take enforcement action.
Wray has been outspoken during the COVID pandemic about what she has described as the school district’s failure to provide her child with required services, including the amount of instructional time called for in the child’s education plan. Last month, she testified as a parent before a U.S. congressional committee in Washington, D.C., about learning loss during the pandemic.