Democracy Prep, a charter middle school at 4055 Prescott Road, is closed today because of a teacher sit-out.
On its Facebook page, the school announced Thursday's closure and said it would reopen on April 17, after spring break.
All public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish, including Democracy Prep, are closed on Friday.
Natasha Trivers, chief executive officer of the New York City-based Democracy Prep charter group, released the following statement in response to the sit-out:
“We are deeply concerned about how the sit-out at Democracy Prep Baton Rouge will affect children and their families, and hope that the new operator of the school can work collaboratively with staff to address concerns so that this does not happen again,” said Trivers. “We stand ready to assist staff, students, and families at the school as needed.”
TV station WBRZ reported that it had been sent an anonymous letter saying teachers were sitting out because of dissatisfaction with plans to have a new operator, Third Future Schools, take over the school in the future,
"We, the staff of Democracy Prep Baton Rouge, are displeased with the practices that have taken place in the transition of Democracy Prep to Third Future Schools," the letter said. "We do not believe TFS is a proper fit for our scholars, families, or community."
Thursday was scheduled to be a half day, and Friday was already scheduled as a day off for students, according to the calendar for the Baton Rouge school.
In January, after years of poor academic performance — which declined further during the COVID pandemic — Democracy Prep surrendered the charter for its lone Baton Rouge school and was set to close up shop in May after seven years in operation. The school is home to more than 500 students in prekindergarten to eighth grade.
In March, state education leaders voted to replace Democracy Prep with Third Future Schools once Democracy Prep's charter expires June 30. It will be that charter group’s seventh school and its first in Louisiana. The suburban Denver based group has made a splash with an unusual mix of attributes, including very high pay for teachers, customized instruction for high flying as well as struggling students, out-of-state and even out-of-country student field trips as well as enrichment classes such as dance, photography and martial arts.
Last week, two schools in Livingston Parish closed abruptly as teachers protested the failure of a proposed sales tax increase that would have paid for educator pay raises.
This is a developing story.