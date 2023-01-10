After years of poor academic performance, which declined further during the pandemic, a Baton Rouge charter school has agreed to surrender its charter and close up shop in May after seven years in operation.
It’s the second Baton Rouge charter school in the past month to announce that it’s voluntarily giving up its charter.
The board of directors for Democracy Prep Baton Rouge, home to more than 500 students in prekindergarten to eighthg ade, agreed at a special meeting last week to give up its charter. The school sent out a letter the following day to parents and on Monday issued a statement recounting the “difficult decision.
“While we have built a strong school community and are deeply proud of the work of all of our Democracy Prep Baton Rouge educators since 2015, our students’ academic results over multiple years have not met the standards set by the Louisiana Department of Education,” said Princess Lyles, vice president of external affairs for the New York City-based charter school group. “We will work tirelessly for the remainder of the school year to make this transition as smooth as possible for our students, families, and educators."
Democracy Prep, which opened in 2015 on the former Prescott Middle campus, has struggled academically for years, but things got worse during the pandemic. Its state-issued letter grade slid from a low D in 2019, before the pandemic, to a solid F when new letter grades were issued in November, the first since the pandemic.
That F grade meant that its charter, set to expire this summer, was unlikely to be renewed, as per state policy.
The state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, or BESE, postponed a vote last month on whether to renew Democracy Prep’s charter until its Jan. 17 meeting. That move gave the charter school time to consider ending its operations voluntarily.
In an interview, Lyles said Democracy Prep could have fought the closure recommendation, but said it judged its chances low given how the state has handled charter schools with similar academic records.
“We didn’t want to bring this to a vote and have (parents) be disappointed,” Lyles said.
Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts.
Another Baton Rouge charter school, J.K. Haynes Charter, voted this fall to surrender its charter — in its case to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system — after its own academic slide during the pandemic. Unlike Democracy Prep, J.K. Haynes is to get a new lease on life, as a specialized school for training the next generation of teachers.
Democracy Prep was part of a second wave of charter schools state leaders recruited to come to Baton Rouge almost a decade ago to try to revive the flagging Recovery School District, which got off to a poor start in the Capital City.
Democracy Prep, which focuses on civics instruction and forging better future citizens, moved into the dilapidated 4055 Prescott Road facility that long housed Prescott Middle, a school the state took over in 2008 and placed in the RSD. A year later, in August 2016, Democracy Prep was forced to relocate temporarily after the Prescott campuses flooded during historic flooding that month, which prompted a lengthy repair process.
Lyles said Democracy Prep will work to line its students up with other schools in town where the children can continue their education. She said she is not sure what will happen next with the building.
Ted Beasley, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Education, said the agency is not commenting on what comes next with that facility until after the Jan. 17 BESE meeting.
The closure of Democracy Prep means that the number of RSD schools in operation in Baton Rouge next school year will shrink from six to three. All three remaining schools are operated by the Redesign Schools charter group, and they are having their own academic troubles, two with F letter grades and one with a D.
Redesign’s highest performing school, Lanier Elementary, was renewed last month until 2026, while Glen Oaks Middle, which has an F, received a probationary extension through summer 2024.
Dalton Elementary, which has an F as well, was at risk of being closed by BESE last year when its charter came up for renewal, but it was given a three-year extension, in part because it lacked a fresh official letter grade due to the pandemic. Its charter is now set to expire in 2025.