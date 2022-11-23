Sixty-four years after it was built, and two years after it was shuttered, Jefferson Terrace Elementary has been torn down and will soon become a public park, creating a new place for rain to drain away from nearby homes and reduce flooding in the area.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has agreed to finalize a deal that would allow BREC to take over the 6.5-acre property, on which the elementary school has long sat. The parish recreation agency plans to connect the property up with the existing 11.1-acre Jefferson Terrace Park, expanding the park all the way to Floynell Drive.
The 6-5 acres will still officially be the property of the school system.
In an Oct 27 memo, BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said that the Jefferson Terrace neighborhood has expressed concerns about recent flooding caused by “heavy rain events, at unprecedented levels.”
“By nearly doubling the green infrastructure of BREC's Jefferson Terrace Park, the preservation of this land as a park would help with flood risk reduction, by naturally capturing storm runoff, instead of creating additional runoff — creating another valuable benefit to this community,” Wilson wrote. “Conversely, the development of this property into more housing instead of a park would potentially compound the current flood risk this neighborhood currently sees.”
Other benefits include “carbon sequestration, water quality improvements, habitat for wildlife, and a reduction in the overall urban heat island effect,” Wilson wrote.
Wilson did not mention any new amenities that would be placed on the 6.5 acres but said BREC would pay for any future improvement. The neighboring park includes a pavilion, playground, fitness station, walking track and tennis court.
The School Board voted without discussion or opposition to approve the idea at its Nov. 17 meeting.
The Jefferson Terrace Elementary campus at 9902 Cal Road was last used as a school in spring 2020. That summer, students and faculty moved three blocks away into a new $32.9 million facility called Jefferson Terrace Academy. The new school, which is located at 5601 Upton Drive, added middle school grades and now educates 677 students in grades prekindergarten to eight.
The vacated elementary school, first opened in 1958, sat empty for more than two years until the School Board recently spent about $500,000 to tear down the 38,243 square-foot facility. The property is now just dirt and is surrounded by a fence.
The old school property is located within the boundaries of the City of St. George, which voters approved in 2019 but has been tied up since in a court challenge. The demolition removes a potential school campus from the inventory of the proposed companion school district that St. George backers plan to seek if and when the City of St. George goes into effect. St. George would inherit at least six other school campuses, including Jefferson Terrace Academy.