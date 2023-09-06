Denham Springs Junior High will dismiss classes at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday following an unexpected Entergy outage.
The outage affects the school's ability to provide lunch and air conditioning, according to an email from the Denham Springs Junior High principal.
"Bus transportation and carpool will be conducted per our normal half day schedule," the email said. "For more information, stay tuned to our school app and our social media pages."
Officials said the phones may not be operational, although the office remains open. School is expected to resume as normal on Thursday.
Any after-school activities that take place off campus will also continue as normal.