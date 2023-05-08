The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is projecting a strong financial finish to the year, adding money to already healthy reserves, but spending has been growing apace, with big ticket items to come including an expected employee pay raise.
The 2022-23 revised budget, released last week, is the district’s final estimate of how it will close out the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. The 111-page document also sets the stage for the district’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1. The new budget is set to be released publicly on May 18.
It’s unclear whether next year will be a repeat of recent years, and how much belt-tightening may occur. Supt. Sito Narcisse has ambitious plans, including giving a pay raise large enough to vault the school district to among the highest paying in the state.
Eleven months ago, Narcisse endorsed increasing employee salaries across the board by 8% to start, but by a total of 12% over a three-year period. That three-year hike would amount to a $5,700 raise for starting teachers and a $6,500 raise for teachers on average.
The cost of just an 8% raise was estimated last year at $27 million annually.
On Thursday, after a budget presentation, Board President Dadrius Lanus said an 8% pay raise is still the plan.
“We are digging through our budget diligently and we are committed to making sure we get to 8 percent,” he said.
Finding $27 million will be a challenge.
The district’s latest general operating budget for the current year shows $547.5 million in revenue compared with $530.8 in spending. To maintain a balanced budget, one that doesn’t dip into reserves, the school system will have to find at least $10 million in additional revenue or cut spending, or both.
As it stands, those reserves are as large as they’ve ever been. The school system is estimating it will end this fiscal year with $73.6 million in unrestricted funds in the bank. That’s up from $56.9 million in reserves in 2021-22.
Those reserves, however, would have been larger if not for higher spending during 2022-23.
Spending has increased in the general fund over the past by 6.5%, while revenue has increased only by 5.4%.
Enrollment growth in charter schools has continued to be a key cost driver. The district is estimating that this year it will be sending $136.8 million to charter schools. That’s 15.6% more than the district directed to charter schools in 2021-22 and 68% more compared with before the COVID pandemic.
Charter school funding is set to increase next year as two new charter schools open and others expand. Chief Budget Officer Kelly Lopez in an April 6 presentation to the board estimated that charter school spending would grow to about $154 million, or about 13% above current levels.
Charter school funding has been on the rise for a long time and is anticipated to grow each year to some degree. Other areas of spending, however, were not anticipated and exceeded the budget:
- Electricity, $11.5 million — up $2.7 million, or 30.7%, above budgeted.
- Repairs and maintenance, $9.9 million — up $4.4 million, or 81%, above budgeted.
- Supplemental pay for teachers and coaches, $7.3 — up $1.1 million, or 17.8%, above budgeted.
- Property insurance, $2.7 million — up $450,000, or 20%, above budgeted.
- Substitute and part-time teachers, $2.1 million — up $700,000, or 49.7%, above budgeted.
- IT hardware and software — $1 million in unbudgeted purchases.
- Disposal services, $600,000 — up $275,000, or 84.6%, above budgeted.
Payroll costs for school principals and assistant principals were also up almost 15% more than originally budgeted. The district employed two more principals and 20 more assistant principals than it had originally planned to.
Also costing more than anticipated were pupil and instructional staff services. Overall costs for other instructional departments, however, were down or flat.
In the leadup to the next budget debate, Chief Financial Officer Kelly Lopez held three workshops explaining to board members, six of them new to the board, how the budget works.
During her April 6 presentation, Lopez said electricity costs are still rising and she’s planning to budget $14 million for that purpose next year, which is 21.7% above current electricity spending. Also, expected to go up are school security costs, partly because the hourly rate for sheriff’s deputies is increasing and an estimated $460,000 to purchase additional security cameras.
Board member Mike Gaudet has pressed Lopez on whether the school system is being too conservative in estimating revenue. One flashpoint has centered around sales tax.
“Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen unprecedented growth in sales tax throughout the region,” Lopez said.
Worried that could change abruptly, Lopez’s office has held to conservative estimates that have significantly underestimated the revenue sales taxes ended up generating. She told board members that her office is projecting sales tax collections will decline 2.5% in 2023-24, citing estimating approaches used last year by the city-parish government as well as one still being used by the Louisiana Department of Administration.
Gaudet, however, said he disagrees with those estimates and noted more optimistic estimates of future sales tax growth. He said that too-conservative estimates can lead to unnecessary budget-cutting.
“As we go through the budget, if we underestimated by $5 million, that’s 50 teachers we’re not having,” he said.