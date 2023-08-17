Under threat of a possible sickout, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday voted unanimously to give $9,500 more in stipends to bus drivers, transportation aides and mechanics in a bid to address severe personnel shortages that have forced a chaotic first week of the 2023-24 school year.
Combined with already approved stipends, these employees will see their pay jump by $12,500 for the school year. Starting bus drivers’ pay will increase from $19,150 to $32,150 this year. The overall price tag is $11.6 million.
Veteran driver Shannon Lewis warned of big consequences of not doing a permanent pay raise. She noted that a driver quit during Thursday’s board meeting and more are likely to follow soon after if the board failed to approve a permanent pay raise.
“If you don’t give us more money, that’s what’s going to happen,” Lewis said.
Board members who supported the stipend approach emphasized they intend to eventually raise employee pay permanently but aren’t ready to do that yet. A few urged transportation employees to be understanding.
“I’m going to ask that you show up and do what’s best for kids and we will too,” said board member Nathan Rust.
If enough bus drivers don’t come to work Friday, school might have to be canceled for the day, Superintendent Sito Narcisse said.
The average pay for bus drivers in Baton Rouge is about $22,000. A 40-year veteran makes $31,150. Surrounding districts tend to pay considerably more, with some starting bus drivers making $30,000 to $35,000 a year.
The school system is short at least 120 drivers, perhaps more, plus there are vacancies in other key transportation posts. The hope is this flood of money will help entice people to apply for these critical jobs, but may not be enough.
Also Thursday, the board agreed to pay an extra $3,000 to all paraprofessionals in the district. On the first day of school on Aug. 9, there were 79 vacancies for paraprofessionals.
Monique Scott-Spaulding, chief of operations, apologized for the debacle and pledged to get it right.
“This was an absolute fail, and we are going to make this right for our families,” she said. “That’s why we are here, and that’s what they deserve, and that’s what we are going to do.”
The reliance on stipends as opposed to permanent pay raise left several speakers unsatisfied.
“It sounds good on paper, but at the end of the day what is the starting salary for a bus driver? $19,000,” said parent Patrick Mehaffey.
“They need the faith that we want you here and we want you here for a long time,” he added. “You get that through a pay raise, not through a stipend.”
Octavia Kay, a veteran bus driver, also pressed for a pay raise, not a stipend.
“We need to be valued the most because we make it happen, captain,” Kay said.
Board member Katie Kennison pressed the board to do a large permanent pay raise, lifting starting pay to $30,000 for driver plus $10,000 more for mechanics.
"People aren’t going to hang on to their jobs if they don’t improve their standard of living,” Kennison said.
These new stipends come on top of local-and-state approved stipends that add up $6,000 for educators and $3,000 for support workers. The combined total for transportation workers comes to $12,500 more.
The money is only for the 2023-24 school year. It is coming in two checks, the first on Nov. 14, the second on May 16.
It’s unclear what happens after the current school year ends.
The parish School Board has plans to pay stipends again in 2024-25 — $5,000 to educators and $ 2,500 for support workers. By 2025-26, school leaders hope to make those stipends permanent, listing salaries for educators by $6,000 and support workers by $3,000.
Finding money to make such large pay raises sustainable will require some combination of increased revenue and reduced spending.
There is less money to find than there might have been.
After two months of debate, after initially insisting on a balanced budget, the School Board on July 31 approved an unbalanced $560.8 general operating budget. Rather than being even, spending is outpacing projected revenue by $16.5 million.
To stay in the black, the school plans to draw from its reserves, which are at historic highs.
The new stipends for transportation personnel and paras would draw down those reserves even more, from an estimated $74.7 million to about $63.1 million.
The stipends are only a piece of the puzzle. A shortage of working buses is also making matters worse, driven mostly by propane buses under warranty that are breaking down and backlogs at the manufacturers that need to fix them. Similarly, there’s a shortage of mechanics to handle the high volume of daily breakdowns.
“What I’m hearing is even if we hire more bus drivers, then they don’t have buses," observed board member Carla Powell.
Board member Mike Gaudet said there’s been 15 years of underinvestment in transportation, particularly in not buying new buses regularly.
“Finally the last straw hit the camel’s back and it broke,” Gaudet said.
Board member Shasonnie Steward, however, blamed the Narcisse administration for failing to heed internal warnings of problems. Holding up her phone, she pointed to an October 2022 email.
“To say that we weren’t really aware or we couldn’t identify solutions to something is not really truthful,” he said.
Board member Nathan Rust was very critical of Narcisse’s initial presentation.
"I don’t think you are getting across that you have a grasp on how to fix this,” he said.
Narcisse, who is famously calm, clearly was trying to keep his cool.
"No matter how many times you yell at me, I keep telling you that this is a bigger issue and it’s going to take time to solve,” he said.