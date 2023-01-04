While he was campaigning in the fall for a second term representing District 2, Dadrius Lanus said repeatedly that if re-elected he would seek to become president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
Now, as one of just three incumbents returning to the nine-member board, Lanus says he believes he has the votes, and he expects he will be the only board member nominated for the top post at a special board meeting Thursday.
“It should be a consensus vote on (board) president,” Lanus predicted. “There will be quite a few people running for vice president potentially.”
Another likely leadership candidate is Patrick V. Martin, a 55-year-old LSU administrator and an attorney who said he “would certainly be honored to serve in a leadership capacity.” He did not indicate whether he would be more interested in being board president or vice president. Martin has previously served on the board of directors for BASIS Baton Rouge charter schools.
Martin urged board members to pay close attention to the fall elections, which saw four incumbents defeated. Outside interest groups united by their support for charter schools spent about 80% of the more than $2.2 million in spending reported so far in the fall School Board elections. Eight of nine winners, including Martin, were supported by at least one big-spending charter-friendly group.
In Martin’s District 9 race, incumbent and Board President David Tatman failed to make the runoff, in the most expensive race of the cycle.
“The community spoke fairly loudly for the need for a change of leadership in the board, and it would behoove people to listen to the will of the voters,” Martin said.
The special meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive. The meeting will occur after a special swearing-in ceremony for board members to be held at 4:30 p.m. next door to the School Board Office at the Instructional Resource Center.
The parish School Board has placed newcomers in leadership before. In 2011, newly elected member Barbara Freiberg was one of six new board members and was named board president minutes after taking office. Similarly, in May 2019, newcomer Tramelle Howard became vice president of the board a few months after taking office; Howard last year opted not to run for re-election.
“I think the important thing is not length of service,” Martin said, “but rather who will help us move forward in the current environment that we are operating in.”
Martin, however, said Lanus would do well as board president.
“I have a high opinion of Mr. Lanus, and I would say he would be a good leader of the board,” Martin said.
Of the three incumbents, Lanus won by a broad two-to-one margin, in a rematch with Vereta Lee, whom Lanus defeated in 2018. Lanus’ fellow incumbents Mark Bellue and Mike Gaudet won by just 21 and 124 votes, respectively.
Lanus, who is Black, would be the first African-American since 2017 to lead the board, which oversees the state’s second-largest school district, home to more than 40,000 students. It’s been even longer, since the mid-1990s, that the board had a Black male serve as board president. That last president was Press Robinson, a retired professor at Southern University in Baton Rouge and former chancellor of Southern University New Orleans.
Lanus, who is 34, said he was just a kid when Robinson served, but that as a Southern graduate himself he holds Robinson in high regard: “I absolutely revere him.”
Besides Lanus and Martin, other board members are tight-lipped about Thursday’s board leadership vote.
Gaudet, who served as board president in 2019 and 2020, declined to comment.
Bellue said in an interview in October that he ran for re-election in part because of the likelihood the board would have several new members and need experienced members as potential leaders. On Wednesday, he did not return a message seeking comment.
Katie Kennison, who won in an upset victory over incumbent Connie Bernard, would say little. Kennison acknowledged she has been approached by other board members seeking her vote but said she hasn’t decided what she will do yet.