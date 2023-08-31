Gabriel Wilson, an LSU mechanical engineering sophomore, came down from New Jersey because he wants to make things that move.
"Cars, roller coasters, planes, rockets, anything that moves is interesting to me and I’d love to study it here," Wilson said.
And he believed an engineering degree was the best path.
"I think what I like most about mechanical engineering is just the large list of ways I can apply it because I really can do anything," he said.
Business junior Emily Demps picked her major because she knew it would give her a wide range of career choices.
"I think part of it is that, when studying business, you have so many options," she said. "I think so many people, especially recently after the pandemic and all that, are wanting flexibility in what they do after they graduate."
These two students' choice of majors illustrates a clear trend at Louisiana's flagship university: More and more students are getting degrees in engineering and business, seeing greater opportunity for better-paying careers after they graduate.
More than 5,000 undergraduate degrees were awarded in 2018-2019, though the number shrank during the COVID pandemic.
But the increases have not been evenly distributed among the university's 12 colleges.
The College of Engineering grew from 623 undergraduate degrees a decade ago to 836 last year — an increase of 34%. The College of Business grew from 634 graduates to 826, a 30% increase.
While the College of Humanities and Social Sciences remains the largest at LSU, it has steadily shrunk, from 1,281 graduates to 1,042 — a decrease of 18%.
Karsten Thompson, dean of the College of Engineering, said students are attracted to jobs that let them immediately jump into the workforce and use their degree.
"They’re more likely to be going out with a bachelor’s degree and right away working for a company or doing something that is immediately using that engineering degree, just because we’re surrounded by petrochemical industry, surrounded by all the coastal and water challenges that we have, and on down the list," Thompson said. "You feel like you graduate and a month later, when you’re taking on a job, you’re immediately making an impact."
Engineering growth
Overall, the number of undergraduate degrees LSU has awarded grew by 310 over the past decade. The engineering department alone grew by 213.
Judy Wornat, chemical engineering professor at LSU and former dean of the College of Engineering, attributes that growth to an increased demand for engineers.
“Those kinds of fields produce graduates that are very in high demand by industry employers," she said. "The college of engineering really stepped up to produce more of these graduates.”
Wornat said that the computer science program, which had 282 undergraduate students a decade ago, now has an enrollment of about 986 students.
"One of the things that’s particularly striking is that certain programs over those last ten years have really grown," she said. "That’s a lot the reflection of the economy looking for more computer scientists, more software engineers, more cybersecurity graduates and more people familiar with AI, machine learning, cloud computing, network safety and all those kinds of things."
LSU freshman Amiah Humphrey said she chose to come to LSU and major in computer engineering because it gives her the best opportunity to land a job that pays well right out of college.
"You know that, once you graduate, you’re going to have a job," she said. "There’s always development, always something going on and always somebody who will want you to fix something or to help make something better. There’s always improvement in this industry and that’s why so many people do it and so many people have jobs in engineering."
Booming business
Behind engineering, business majors saw the largest increase in undergraduate degree recipients between 2012 and 2022. While 634 students graduated with undergraduate business degrees during the 2012-2013 school year, a total of 826 students did so last year.
LSU professor and Department of Finance chair Rajesh Narayanan gave a similar explanation: The opportunity for a good job directly following their collegiate studies is appealing to students.
“Wage growth has been particularly noticeable in business and data science professions and there’s a lot of that kind of stuff that’s utilized in businesses," he said. "I think students are attracted to the fact that they can get a job, a higher-paying job, as a business major or engineering major than with a pure science major or a pure arts major.”
Beyond the available options presented, LSU assistant professor of marketing Kris Lindsey Hall said the E.J. Ourso College of Business faculty is intentional about capturing students' attention in their principal classes and building relationships to retain them within their programs.
“I work with seniors and by the time they come to me, they’ve already had a really supportive and naturing environment," Hall said. "I think that really helps us with graduating so many students because they come in and they want to stay and we give them the tools that they need to be able to do that.”
By building strong connections with students, Hall said the college of business is able to produce graduates that can find valuable careers and, in some cases, return that value to LSU and the rest of the world.
“In some ways we look at our students as our clients, but I also look at them as our work product and so that’s what we’re putting out into the world," Hall said. "I'm really passionate about that being something that we can all be proud of and I think students see that and know that we’re committed to them and invested in them because they are the next generation of the business world. They’re what we have to show for all of our efforts.”
Humanities hang on
The College of Humanities and Social Sciences has long been the largest at LSU, and it still is. But the number of degrees it has awarded has shrunk by 18% over the last decade.
LSU associate Professor of Political Science, Daniel Tirone, said he believes the cause is a product of a societal shift in the way students see their undergraduate education and the promotion of STEM fields nationwide.
“There’s been a perception that the STEM disciplines have a greater return on investment relative to majors in humanities and social sciences," he said. "That has been both a cause and a consequence of this perception and I think that universities, thinking that they’re being more responsive to customers, have tried to put more resources into the STEM disciplines to attract more undergrads."
Tirone added that the support of the private sector has allowed majors like business and engineering to flourish, bolstered by significant financial investments.
“Part of the reason that the engineering and the business schools are so nicely appointed is because they have public-private partnerships where you have private sector interests that are supporting these schools in a way that doesn’t necessarily manifest itself in Humanities & Social Sciences," he said. "When the investment has been on that side of campus, I think it is a natural extension to say we’ve seen greater enrollment growth on a percentage basis in those areas relative to Humanities & Social Sciences in part because that’s where the emphasis has been.”
Despite a lower number of undergraduates than a decade ago, the LSU College of Humanities & Social Sciences continues to generate overall increases in enrollment.
. And he said the number of undergraduates choosing a major in that college grew by 22.5%, while the overall undergraduate student body grew by 13%.
"This means that LSU’s College of Humanities & Social Sciences is thriving and is a key driver of enrollment growth on campus," Blanchard wrote in a statement. "In the coming years, the number of LSU College of Humanities & Social Sciences degrees awarded will reflect this increase in enrollment."
Tirone pointed out that humanities and social sciences are inherently valuable to many STEM fields as they allow for ethical applications to new technologies such as artificial intelligence.
“One of the big discussions that is going to fall to scholars in the social sciences and the humanities to understand is how we incorporate these new technologies ethically," he said. "A tagline that I use myself to explain the differences between STEM and the humanities and social sciences is that STEM disciplines tell us what we can do and we need the social sciences and humanities to tell us what we should do."
Ultimately, Tirone said, education is not a "zero-sum game" where investments in one field have to come at the cost of other disciplines.
No matter the overall enrollment between fields of study, all colleges within LSU are working toward the same goal of creating a positive and efficient environment for students to learn and then apply their skills after graduating.
“Obviously, any financial investment involves trade-offs and a dollar invested in STEM is one less dollar to invest in other disciplines and vice versa," he said. "But we don’t want to set it up where we’re sort of pitting fields against each other in terms of who’s more important. We’re all important and we all have a role to play, this is much more a collaborative endeavor.”