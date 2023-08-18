Already awash in problems, bus service to Baton Rouge schools nearly collapsed Friday as roughly half the district's drivers called in sick to protest their failure the day before to win a large, permanent pay raise, not satisfied with a generous, but one-year-only stipend.
Out of the 375 bus drivers currently on the payroll, 196 called out sick Friday. On Thursday, 303 bus drivers showed up for work; the district has been averaging 300 to 315 drivers each day.
That 375 number is already low. The district budgeted for 500-plus positions this year.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system forged ahead with school anyway Friday, but delayed school start times by two hours and ended school an hour early for middle and high schoolers.
Speaking to reporters late Friday, Superintendent Sito Narcisse said schools are planning to operate on their normal schedule Monday, except middle and high schools once again will let out an hour early. He said the district plans to issue more detailed communications to families over the weekend, likely on Saturday.
“It’s important to me that children stay in school,” Narcisse said. “Every day we don’t have them in school is not a good day.”
Narcisse outlined a range of efforts the district is undertaking to improve transportation, including the $9,500 in stipends approved Thursday to bus drivers, transportation aides and mechanics. The superintendent, however, urged people to give his staff “grace time” to steadily reduce the problems.
“Just because you throw money at the problem doesn’t mean it gets fixed,” he said. “We still have 161 vacancies. We still have buses breaking down.”
He said district transportation problems go back years and have steadily grown worse. He faulted himself for not tackling those issues earlier in his tenure, focusing instead on a range of other academic issues.
“We just have not done the best job operationally,” he said.
Narcisse has scheduled a meeting Monday with bus drivers.
“We have to do a better job of making them feel valued in the system,” he said.
Narcisse also said he is developing a far-reaching transportation improvement plan, which may require quick action by the parish school board.
Nevertheless, the superintendent warned that over the next week bus service may change day to day and urged families to stay tuned.
“We believe by Monday it should level off,” he said.
Poor communication of changes in busing have persisted since the school year started Aug. 9, and on Friday were even worse.
Narcisse said he made the call around 6 a.m. Friday to delay the start of school, but many parents were not aware of the changes until much later. One culprit: The district left it to individual schools to figure out who to contact, leaving some families in the dark.
Narcisse said he often prefers school personnel to make such communications because they have closer relations to parents. But after meeting Friday with all principals, Narcisse said the plan going forward is to communicate schedule changes and similar matters districtwide.
Parents have been trying to adjust to the daily changes.
Elisabeth Cherry said she didn’t even try to bring her children, ages 7 and 8, to the bus stop Friday, but drove them to school — the bus situation has been shaky in her neighborhood since before the school year started, she said.
“Going up until school started, the bus number kept changing” for their route, she said. Parents can check an online school district site to learn about drivers and other information for their children, she said.
No bus driver showed up for her children on the first day of school. This week, the second week of school, Cherry learned by word-of-mouth from other parents that children in her neighborhood would have a temporary, substitute bus picking up students, at the end of a previous route. Her children were able to ride that bus on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
But then Friday came.
“I have not seen this before,” Cherry said.
Friday’s sickout, rumored earlier in the week, did not make a big dent in daily attendance. A total of 398 fewer children were reported at school compared with Thursday, bringing school attendance down a percentage point to 90.3%.
Friday’s debacle came just hours after the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board late Thursday voted unanimously in favor of the $9,500 more in employee stipends. The vote was taken after nearly four hours of debate.
Combined with already approved stipends, transportation employees will see their pay jump by $12,500 for the school year. Starting bus drivers’ pay will increase from $19,150 to $32,150 this year. The overall price tag is $11.6 million.
Veteran driver Shannon Lewis, though, warned board members that the stipend is not enough, that a permanent pay raise is needed. She noted that a driver quit during Thursday’s board meeting and more were likely to follow soon after if the board failed to approve a permanent pay raise.
“If you don’t give us more money, that’s what’s going to happen,” Lewis said.
Several board members said they intend to eventually raise employee pay permanently but aren’t ready to do that yet.
“I’m going to ask that you show up and do what’s best for kids and we will too,” board member Nathan Rust said.
The average pay for bus drivers in Baton Rouge is about $22,000. A 40-year veteran makes $31,150. Surrounding districts tend to pay considerably more, with some starting bus drivers making $30,000 to $35,000 a year.
The board took other action Thursday:
- An extra $3,000 to all paraprofessionals in the district. On the first day of school on Aug. 9, there were 79 vacancies for paraprofessionals.
- Boost in hourly rate for teachers and paraprofessionals working for before and after care so parents can leave their kids at school for a full work day. The money is meant to entice more educators to work longer days so their schools can extend the school day. Narcisse says some schools will be adding such programs early next week.
The reliance on stipends as opposed to permanent pay raises left several speakers unsatisfied.
“They need the faith that we want you here and we want you here for a long time,” said parent Patrick Mehaffey “You get that through a pay raise, not through a stipend.”
Octavia Kay, a veteran bus driver, also pressed for a pay raise, not a stipend.
“We need to be valued the most because we make it happen, captain,” Kay said.
Board member Katie Kennison pressed the board unsuccessfully to approve a large permanent pay raise, lifting starting pay to $30,000 for drivers plus $10,000 more for mechanics.
"People aren’t going to hang on to their jobs if they don’t improve their standard of living,” Kennison said.
The new stipends come on top of local-and-state approved stipends that add up $6,000 for educators and $3,000 for support workers. The combined total for transportation workers comes to $12,500 more.
The money is only for the 2023-24 school year. It is coming in three checks, in October, March and May.
It’s unclear what happens after the current school year ends.
The parish School Board has plans to pay stipends again in 2024-25 — $5,000 to educators and $ 2,500 for support workers. By 2025-26, school leaders hope to make those stipends permanent, lifting salaries for educators by $6,000 and support workers by $3,000.
Finding money to make such large pay raises sustainable will require some combination of increased revenue and reduced spending.
At his news conference Friday, Narcisse said he is disinclined to give permanent salary increases to just one group, but would rather increase everyone’s salary in some manner, and that takes time to get right.
“When you do for one, you have to think about everybody,” he said.