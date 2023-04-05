Muddy rubber boots share space these days with books and desks in Nathalie Roy’s classroom at Glasgow Middle School. That mud is from students who spent much of the semester building a road criss-crossing the grass courtyard that’s next to Roy’s classroom.
Roy is a classics teacher, so it’s not just any road. Rather, it’s a Roman road, built using techniques pioneered more than two millennia ago.
Glasgow students on Thursday finally got to traverse this new-but-old roadway freely as the Baton Rouge middle school formally opened the 160-foot-long, four-foot-wide thoroughfare with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The road has two names, both Latin.
At its west end, mosaic tiles spell out Via Caledonia — Caledonia is the Latin word for Scotland and Glasgow is the biggest Scottish city. At the east end is the other name, Via Principalis — in Roman military camps there were east-west roads named that because they led to camp headquarters, or in this case, the main office at Glasgow.
The nearly 80 students in Roy’s popular Roman Technology class spent cold, wet winter days hauling buckets of limestone — 42 tons of rock in all — and then carefully arranging the pieces to create a road bed. First sand and then concrete were poured on top of the rocks.
To widen the walkway, students also laid stepping stones on both sides, in many cases adding personal inscriptions to the stones. The students also planted wildflowers, though those have yet to emerge from the ground.
“This is one of the most fun classes at the school,” said Norris Rosser, 13.
Roy informally surveyed her students as the project was nearing completion. They told her they were having fun despite cold, wet weather and at times hard labor.
“They got to ‘hang out with friends’ as they worked,” Roy wrote in a blog that she kept throughout the project. “I've noticed friendships forming that had not been there before.”
Making history come alive
Roy has spent her career teaching Latin and Greek. By incorporating science and technology, her Roman Technology course, which is an elective, allows her to focus on a broader swath of the ancient world. Surviving classical literature, she noted, centers almost exclusively around the concerns of the upper class men.
“Projects like this bring to life what life was like for the everyday person, soldiers, children, women, enslaved people,” Roy said. “You don’t get that in literature.”
In years past, Roy’s students have built catapults, created ink from scratch as well as constructing a sundial and a brick kiln. These projects helped her in 2020 win Louisiana teacher of the year.
In preparation for this latest and most ambitious project, Roy spent ample time seeking out expertise in how Romans built roads as well as guidance on road-building in general.
Her closest adviser has been Tyson Rupnow, associate director of the Louisiana Transportation Research Center at LSU. He became a regular visitor at Glasgow.
“This has been one of the most fun projects I have worked on in a number of years,” Rupnow said.
Rupnow said the project fits squarely within the public outreach mission of the center, which is a division of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
“These students give me hope because they worked extremely hard for this,” he said. “They soaked up knowledge.”
Also, Rupnow, a civil engineer, relished getting out of the office.
“This allowed me to get outside just like these students,” Rupnow said. “So I got to spend six, seven hours a day for two or three days a week helping and guiding them as they built this road.”
A practical solution
Roman roads have long been a source of fascination. Roy has fond memories of visiting Pompeii and walking the still-functional roads there.
“Roman roads are so mythologized,” Roy said. “They are all over Europe.”
But she didn’t seriously consider building one of her own until a day in early 2020 when the students looked out the window.
“A kid was trying to walk from there to there,” she recalled, pointing to both ends of the courtyard. “It had just rained and you could tell he was miserable”
Roy recounts the episode in her “All STEM Leads to Rome” blog.
Observing that kid’s misery, a student of Roy’s “jokingly mentioned how much a Roman road might help this situation.”
“Eureka! That comment sparked a fruitful class conversation about how Roman roads helped keep water off the road structure,” Roy wrote.
It’s common at Glasgow for adults and students alike to tromp across that courtyard to avoid the small, often crowded hallways. When it was built in 1955, Glasgow was an elementary school but later became a middle school.
“The halls are smaller than what we would want for larger bodies,” Roy said.
Roy ended up putting the road idea on ice in March 2020 with the arrival of COVID. She revived it this school year.
How it was built
To survey the prospective road, the students built an ancient device known as a groma — actually two of them. This rudimentary surveying tool employs strings and plumb bobs made of lead.
“There were like two gromas on either side (of the courtyard), and we had to put rods down between them so you could get a straight line,” explained Ziang Zhuang, 13.
To keep the groma from swaying in the wind, Roy discovered that the Romans dipped bobs in olive oil. When they tried it themselves, the bobs ended up working like a charm.
Rain and mud were constant problems.
“It would rain on the A days, and we would have class on the B days,” Zhuang recalled.
So when the 42 tons of limestone were delivered, they were dumped near the basketball court, far away from the courtyard. Students had to cart in the rocks using buckets.
“The buckets, they would start cracking from the weight of all the rocks,” said Rosser.
The students also used wheelbarrows. One wheelbarrow was no match for the mud.
“There was an old wheelbarrow that we found and we decided to use it, but it barely survived one go-round,” recalled Daisy Dobbyn, 11.
“There was a small hole that turned into a big hole,” Carson Creel, 14, added.
River Hardy, 14, had a different take on that episode.
“The sixth-graders tried to use the wheelbarrow and put too many rocks in it, and it sunk in the mud so we had to push it out,” Hardy recalled.
Roy managed to pay for some of the project via small outside grants, including a $2,500 grant from Neighbors Federal Credit Union in Baton Rouge. Rupnow took care of the rest, arranging donations from his lab and from outside companies.
Overcoming adversity
On Friday, Feb. 17, the day before the Mardi Gras break, the final layer of concrete was poured and the road was complete.
“I left campus that day feeling the glow of accomplishment,” Roy wrote in her blog.
When she returned from break after Mardi Gras, that glow vanished. The new road now had a rut running most of its length. Someone had ridden their bike down the not-yet-cured concrete, leaving an indelible mark. It likely occurred the previous Friday night during the Krewe of Southdowns parade, which rolls near the school.
“My students and I were devastated,” she wrote.
After stewing in anger and grief for a bit, Roy and the students started thinking about how to fix the rut. They learned that the Romans patched roads by melting metal into the holes. In a similar vein, the class decided to use epoxy to fill in the ruts.
Dalton Williams, a district administrator with DOTD, was one of several officials from that state agency who attended the ribbon-cutting. He said he is most impressed with how the students, with Roy’s help, overcame adversity, noting that construction and other projects are rife with such mishaps.
“When you start uncovering things, there’s always the potential for unseen problems,” Williams said. “You just never know.”
So what’s next for the Roman Technology class?
“I vote for aqueducts,” said Glasgow Middle Principal Erin Howard. “So we can do some gardens and irrigate them via aqueducts.”
Roy, however, is thinking of doing something smaller in scale — namely making Roman shoes.
Roman shoes are common in the archaeological record — no mud boots, alas. Students could learn about leatherworking, the animals involved in shoe-making, as well as design and exploring how they protected your feet, she said.
“I also think it’s a nice metaphor,” Roy mused. “We’re walking in the shoes of ancient people. I think it could be really thought-provoking.”