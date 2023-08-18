Roughly half of Baton Rouge school bus drivers didn't show up for work Friday during a 'sick out' spurred by frustrations over low pay, causing mass disruptions for families throughout the city.
There are 375 bus operators in the public school system, and 196 called out sick yesterday, a district spokesman said. On Thursday, 303 bus drivers showed up for work.
The dearth of drivers caused the district to delay the start of class for two hours, though school buildings opened at regular times. The district said children would not be penalized for missing class Friday.
The district announced that high schools and middle schools will dismiss early at 1:25, while elementary schools will dismiss at the regular time of 3:25.
School staff will remain on campus through regular dismissal times to accomodate carpool drivers and bus operators who may run late, according a news release. In cases where officials know bus routes won't run, individual school leaders will notify parents directly about alternative transportation or carpool.
The message about early dismissals went out early Friday morning, a decision that rankled some parents.
"The tardiness in making this decision and pushing information is unacceptable," one upset parent posted on the district's Facebook page. "Middle and high schoolers are getting up hours before this information was sent out."
Jenna Farek DeBarros has a child in middle school and three in elementary school and was thankful on Friday that their bus drivers arrived as usual.
But she’s frustrated with the way the school system is communicating with families.
On the first day of school this year, parents learned without notice that the phone app they had been using for several years to get messages from their children’s schools had been replaced with a less user-friendly one, DeBarros said.
The former app used to send messages out with a school’s logo, “so you knew immediately which school was reaching out,” DeBarros said.
Now, the app has the generic EBRPS logo and parents lose time learning where the message is coming from. The app is glitchy, too, she said.
“We had no clue that the school system was making this change until the first day of school on Aug. 9,” DeBarros said.
Families also didn’t get a message on the new app about Friday’s delay of classes and the absence of bus drivers, she said.
“If EBR Schools is going to mandate that we use this app, then they need to be better about getting information out,” DeBarros said.
The "sickout" is an escalation of major transportation problems that have caused chaos in the first week of school. Mechanical problems and a shortage of drivers have made many buses miss their routes, leading to widespread complaints from parents.
Bus drivers and school officials have blamed low pay for drivers; the starting bus driver salary in the district is $19,150. At a meeting last night, the school board approved $9,500 stipends for bus drivers, transportation aides and mechanics; coupled with other one-time pay bumps, that brought the starting salary to $32,150.
But some drivers said the one-time payouts were not a substitute for permanent raises.
Elisabeth Cherry said she didn’t even try to bring her children, ages 7 and 8, to the bus stop on Friday, but drove them to school — the bus situation has been shaky in her neighborhood since before the school year started, she said.
“Going up until school started, the bus number kept changing” for her childrens’ route, she said. Parents can check an online school district site to learn about drivers and other information for their children, she said.
As the first day of school approached, the message, “New-Lockett,” appeared in the place of a bus number, Cherry said.
No bus driver showed up for her children on the first day of school and she had to learn from a school staff member that New-Lockett meant no bus driver was assigned for her children.
“We were responsible for getting our kids to school,” she said.
Cherry said she believes the schools are not being informed either.
“The school is doing the best they can,” she said.
This week, the second week of school, Cherry learned by word of mouth, from other parents, that children in her neighborhood would have a temporary, substitute bus picking students up, at the end of a previous route.
Her children were able to ride that bus on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
But then Friday came.
“I have not seen this before,” Cherry said.