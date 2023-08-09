Excessive heat warnings greeted tens of thousands of children Wednesday in Baton Rouge as they returned to school, marking the official start of the 2023-24 school year and the end of summer break.
The new school year arrives with a number of changes.
Buchanan and University Terrace elementaries have been officially merged into one combined school, McKinley Elementary, complete with a new $25.3 million facility. It sits at 575 W. Roosevelt St., the historic home of University Terrace, located at the doorstep of LSU.
A long line of parents and children formed Wednesday morning outside the new school. Principal Veronica Sanders stood at the door directing traffic and fielding inquiries.
Volunteers from University Methodist Church and Front Yard Bikes were also on hand to greet everyone, holding signs, and, in case, cheerleader pompoms.
Christine Letein trailed a handful of cheerful children. She was loaded down with a big brown box filled with classroom supplies. Her son, Leo, 7, woke up sleepy Wednesday, she said, but quickly got in gear. A second-grader, Leo spent last year at Buchanan.
“He loves the look of this new building,” Letein said. “It looks really awesome.”
Brilei Moore, 6, who also attended Buchanan last year, had passed by the new school many times while it was being built, but Wednesday was her first day inside. She’s eager to get to work.
“I like to do homework,” she said. “I can do it by myself.”
Stephanie Sampy works as a truck driver, and she often brings her son Mosiah on the road; he has visited all 50 states in his short life. Sampy said Mosiah enjoyed pre-K last year at Buchanan, excelling in math, and she hopes kindergarten will help him do the same in reading.
“I’m hoping he can learn the alphabet because he only knows the letters that are in his name,” Sampy said.
She considered homeschooling Mosiah, but the mother remains active nonetheless.
“I walk him to class every day,” Sampy said. “They said that you don’t have to do it, but I told them, ‘No, I’m the parent, I’m going to walk him to class every day.’”
The new futuristic-looking elementary school opened Wednesday with 566 students, about 50 more than attended the school a year ago. The 92,000-square-foot facility has room for nearly 800 students.
The enrollment picture, though, was down overall for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, the state’s second-largest traditional school district. Only about a third of its 80-plus schools added students Wednesday compared with the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The district as a whole enrolled 1,370 fewer children than the first day a year ago.
Across town at Capitol High, things got off to a slower start.
As the morning sun rose on a day where the thermometer neared 100 degrees, students walked in or were dropped off at the carpool lane along Fuqua Street. Many were students who attended the facility last year when it was operated by a private nonprofit group led by alumni of the historic high school, and they held differing understanding of how much had changed and how much was still the same.
“I love Capitol, all their festivities,” said De-yona Jackson, a senior. “They always make the school year fun.”
Jackson said she hopes to attend Xavier University after she graduates so she can study psychology.
“I like to figure out people and understand them,” she explained. “I know if you talk to a person and just listen to them you get a better understanding of who they are inside.”
The new Capitol High marks the return of the 1000 N. 23 St. campus to a neighborhood high school. It has spent the previous 15 years under the management of a succession of charter schools.
In addition to the restoration of its historic attendance zone, the new Capitol High is home to a new medical training program formed in partnership with nearby Baton Rouge General Medical Center.
The implementation of the new high school plan, however, only started in earnest in the spring. Principal Brandon Fontenot, who was hired in mid-April, has been busy trying to start up the new school, including replacing much of the faculty.
He said Wednesday that he had only two vacancies, one teacher and one paraprofessional
“We were really blessed to get the staff that we got,” Fontenot said. “And a lot of our staff has advanced degrees, so we’ll be able to do dual enrollment on campus.”
Attracting students, though, has been slower going. On Wednesday, only 244 students were enrolled and only 160 attended school that day. Fontenot said he expects more students to enroll in the coming days, putting the school at about 325 to 350 students, slightly below last year’s enrollment. He said the school is blitzing social media to get the word out.
The plan is for the school to grow to around 600 students over time and, like McKinley Elementary, to have a new school facility built on the premises.
Capitol’s High first day was not helped by problems with student transportation. Five buses had yet to arrive when the first bell rang at 7:10 a.m.
Other scattered reports of school buses running late came in Wednesday, prompting many parents to take their kids to school themselves after waiting in vain in the heat at bus stops and then adding to the strain of already long carpool lines. For instance, late Wednesday afternoon, Baton Rouge Center for the Visual and Performing Arts requested parents come and pick up their kids after 10 buses failed to arrive at the school’s temporary home at the former Kenilworth Middle School, 7600 Boone Ave.
While most Baton Rouge schools, including local Catholic schools, made Wednesday their first day, some schools followed their own calendars.
These include two newly opened charter schools.
Great Hearts Harveston, located at 11801 Bluebonnet Blvd., had its first day of school six days earlier on Aug. 3 for grades kindergarten to seven.
Baton Rouge Ochsner Discovery Health Sciences Academy, by contrast, is holding off its first day until Thursday, Aug. 17.
Kenilworth Science & Technology Charter School, now a K-8 school at a new location at 8716 Siegen Lane, is not having its first day for students until Tuesday.
Prescott Academy, which is operating on the historic campus of Prescott Middle School, had its first day of school Wednesday but that was not the original plan. The school’s Arizona-based charter operator, Third Future Schools, postponed the start of school by a few days to make some urgent “unforeseen building repairs," according to a letter to parents issued earlier this month.