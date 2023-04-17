Of the tens of thousands of schoolchildren who left Louisiana public schools during the pandemic, a quarter of them come from parishes that suffered the most from hurricanes Laura and Ida.
Among the hardest hit was St. John the Baptist Parish. Its public school district lost one out of every six of its students over the past three years. The bulk of those losses has occurred since August 2021 when Hurricane Ida steamrolled through southeast Louisiana.
The storm shut down schools in St. John and they stayed closed, in some cases, for more than two months. Several were damaged and students and staff went to other locations. The last displaced school, Emily C. Watkins Elementary in LaPlace, is set to return to its original campus this fall, in time for the two-year anniversary of Ida.
”I was actually hired a week before the hurricane hit,” said Rebecca Johnson, superintendent of schools in St. John, which is situated on the western edge of metro New Orleans.
After a year as the district’s federal programs director, she took over as superintendent. She said the storm put much of the housing in the parish out of commission, including several larger apartment complexes, places that are only now coming back online.
“There was such significant damage,” Johnson said. “We don’t have enough contractors to cover us in a timely manner.”
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said he’s not surprised that the effects of the hurricanes continue.
“It was pretty clear to me that we were going to see loss in those southern parishes,” Brumley said. “I was on the ground after the storm and I could tell that housing in the local community was severely impacted by the wind and the rain.”
Counting kids, kids unaccounted
Louisiana officially counts public school enrollment twice each school year, first on Oct. 1 and again on Feb. 1.
The Feb. 1, 2020 count was taken six weeks before the COVID pandemic shuttered school buildings across Louisiana. The most recent count was taken this past Feb. 1.
Comparing those two counts, taken three years apart, enrollment in Louisiana public schools dropped from 716,416 to 683,518 students. That’s nearly 33,000 students, a 4.6% decline.
The declines continue. More than two-thirds of the public school districts continue to lose students every time the state takes a new count.
The educational disruption caused by COVID clearly played a big role, as parents frustrated by remote schooling looked for alternatives. Homeschooling was where many parents in Louisiana went to instead. Enrollment in homeschools and non-traditional schools shot up quickly and has continued to grow ever since — 8,000 more students than pre-pandemic.
The Associated Press, Stanford University’s Big Local News project and Stanford education professor Thomas Dee earlier this year released an analysis of enrollment declines across the United States. Examining enrollment and U.S. Census data from 2019 to 2021, they counted more than 19,000 missing kids in Louisiana. These are students whose absence could not be explained by shifts to homeschooling or changes in the school-age population in the state.
Newly released enrollment and Census data suggest the missing kid population has shrunk to about 14,500 students thanks to fresh growth in homeschooling, a partial rebound in enrollment in traditional private schools, and lower Census estimates of the school-age population in Louisiana.
Laura and Ida impact
About half of the 33,000 students who have disappeared from public schools since February 2020 — almost 16,800 — were evident when schools counted heads eight months later in fall 2020. It was a time when schools were starting to return to in-person instruction, but virtual instruction was still common, the likely reason for most of the declines.
But Hurricane Laura played a notable role. The hardest hit parishes were Calcasieu and Cameron, and they accounted for a fifth of the students who were missing from public school rolls in fall 2020.
Cameron Parish has continued to slowly shed students since then; its enrollment has declined by almost 18% since spring 2020. Calcasieu Parish finally bottomed out in spring 2022 and has added about 400 students since. But Calcasieu schools are still 11.4% below where there were three years ago.
A similar picture emerged on Oct. 1, 2021. Enrollment counts from that day, barely a month after Hurricane Ida, showed accelerated declines in parishes with the most damage and impact from that devastating storm, most notably Lafourche, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. John and Terrebonne parishes. Those districts received waivers from school accountability in 2022 due to the many days those schools were closed.
Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. James and Tangipahoa parishes also had schools that were damaged during Ida, but the overall impact in those parishes was less severe.
Problems continue
Kevin Belanger lives in Montegut in southern Terrebonne Parish. He has been rebuilding his home, but many of his neighbors haven’t.
“On every street, there were probably four or five houses that were totally damaged,” Belanger said. “I don’t see a lot of houses being rebuilt. I know because I’ve torn down three of them.”
Belanger is chief executive officer of the South Central Planning & Development Commission. Based in Houma, the commission serves seven parishes, five of which sustained significant damage from Ida.
The school district in Terrebonne Parish, where he lives, has lost almost 2,100 students since the pandemic, a 12% decline. About 1,700 of those students have left since Hurricane Ida.
Belanger said the storm reduced housing stock, forcing residents who want to stay to spend more on more scarce housing and travel greater distances.
“In Terrebonne, at least a good 10% to 20% of the structures were damaged,” he said. “That alone is going to affect the number of kids in schools.”
As a result, Belanger said, there are families moving to neighboring, less-affected communities such as St. Mary Parish, but some are leaving Louisiana entirely.
“Personally I know four families that have moved to upper Mississippi,” he said.
Belanger said the local economy is doing well overall, and there are more jobs on the horizon, including potential green energy jobs. But the recent hurricanes have wreaked chaos on Louisiana’s insurance industry and federal flood insurance rules are set to get stricter and costly.
“The thing that kills us is insurance costs,” Belanger said. “That is the key driving everything. That is the elephant in the room.”
Hope lives on
In St. John the Baptist Parish, Superintendent Johnson tries to remain hopeful. Enrollment has grown by about 100 students during the course of the current school year. Johnson said there’s been a trickle of kids enrolling every week, some returning, some new to St. John.
The school system still has challenges. She said she’s planning to ask the parish school board to hire an outside firm that would help the district come up with more-equitable attendance zones to account for population shifts and declines, a process that may lead to closing at least one school.
“People need patience,” she said. “They need to understand that everyone is going through the same thing.”
She said there are jobs to be had and new businesses opening, and money from FEMA reimbursement is finally starting to flow in. Johnson’s own home, in Raceland in Lafourche Parish, sustained tree damage and she’s hoping all the repairs will be done by early May.
Johnson is also looking forward to St. John the Parish having levee protection on a par with neighboring parishes as construction of the 16-mile, $760 million West Shore Lake Pontchartrain levee finally gets under way after decades of planning.
“We are very hopeful that it is going to be back to where it needs to be,” she said.