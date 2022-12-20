One of the oldest charter schools in Baton Rouge is surrendering its charter after 25 years in operation, but is on its way to be reborn as a specialized district-run school focusing on training future teachers.
J.K. Haynes Charter School, named after a pioneering Black educator, opened its doors in 1997, one of the first three charter schools to open in Baton Rouge. For much of its history, J.K. Haynes was one of the higher performing charter schools in town. But in recent years it has slid academically. It currently has an F letter grade, down from a high D in the 2018-19 school year, the last time school letter grades were given before the pandemic lockdowns. Under the school system’s charter policy, as an F school, J.K. Haynes would have a hard time qualifying for renewal.
The school, at 6600 Elm Grove Garden Drive, has also lost students. It currently educates about 150 students in grades kindergarten to six. Historically, it has educated between 200 and 300 students. Its enrollment peaked at nearly 500 students in 2015 when it briefly ran a middle school at a separate location.
In fall 2021, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board gave J.K. Haynes a one-year extension but the school lost ground academically this past year — only seven other schools in the Baton Rouge region performed worse.
Instead of continuing in their current mold, school system leaders have been talking to J.K. Haynes about taking a lead role in an endeavor with Southern University and LSU to launch a new school for aspiring teachers, starting them on the road to the classroom.
The charter school’s board of trustees on Oct. 25, according to minutes of the meeting, agreed to the change. On Thursday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board formally accepted the surrendering of the school’s charter at the end of the 2022-23 school year in May. The final agreement, however, is not yet complete.
“We appreciate the opportunity to be with East Baton Rouge on this venture and we look forward to the many, many roads ahead,” said Kimberly Haynes, director of the school and granddaughter of the school’s namesake.
Of the three original charter schools in Baton Rouge, the only one left operating next year will be CSAL, short for Community School for Apprenticeship Learning. Children's Charter, the original charter, closed in spring 2020.
Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts.
Haynes said the new focus on training teachers will fit well with the legacy of her grandfather, a high school principal in Ruston who helped organize and lead the segregation-era Louisiana Education Association until it merged in 1977 with another teachers union, the Louisiana Association of Educators.
“He was a true civil rights, teacher rights advocate,” Kimberly Haynes told the school board. “And for us to be embarking on this adventure, being able to embrace scholars and students who are focused on teaching and leadership skills is a win-win for everybody.”
The new school on which J.K. Haynes would take the lead would serve students in prekindergarten to 12th grade. That’s more ambitious than the previous plan, presented to the School Board in September and which was to start such a school with sixth-graders. Also, that plan called for the new school to be housed on the Southern campus and allow students to earn college credits, perhaps as many as 60 — halfway to a bachelor’s degree in education — by the time they graduate high school.
Like that proposal, the new school with J.K. Haynes would be a “focus choice” school. This is a variation on a magnet school that Narcisse has launched and two such schools are operating currently in Baton Rouge. Like magnet schools, focus choice schools typically have academic requirements — e.g. a minimum GPA. Unlike most magnet programs, focus choice schools are closely tied to a major employer or industry sector.