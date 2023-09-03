Just eight months after taking office, East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Katie Kennison resigned Sunday in a terse email sent to her colleagues.
“Dear all, I quit. Thanks, Katie Kennison,” she wrote in the email, which was sent at 4:44 p.m.
Kennison declined Sunday to comment to The Advocate about her decision.
Kennison’s departure means the School Board will soon have to appoint a temporary replacement to represent the southeast Baton Rouge District 8 seat. The board will also have to schedule an election in District 8 for someone to fill the rest of her term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Kennison, mother of two children in the school system, made an unexpected entry onto the political scene last December in her surprising defeat of District 8 incumbent Connie Bernard.
Kennison, a Democrat, who did not raise or spend any money on her campaign, soundly defeated Bernard.
Bernard has courted controversy throughout her 12-year tenure on the board. She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after an August 2018 altercation with a teenager. In 2020, she was the target of a failed recall attempt after she shopped online during a controversial meeting at which the board voted to rename Lee High to Liberty High to remove any continued attachment to the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
After joining the board, Kennison was a striking presence. With no groups or backers to curry favor with, Kennison has been an independent vote. She also gained attention for her adventurous and sometimes comedic fashion sense.
Over the past eight months, she has been increasingly critical of Supt. Sito Narcisse. In July, she was the only board member to vote against starting contract renewal negotiations with Narcisse and on Aug. 24 she urged him publicly to resign as superintendent for his role in an ongoing controversy over poor school bus service in Baton Rouge. She was embraced by many transportation employees after she spent several days learning from them about their issues.
Narcisse did not end up resigning, but 10 days after her comments Kennison decided it was time for her to resign.