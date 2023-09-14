Eleven days after resigning via email to her colleagues, East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Katie Kennison made it official by submitting a notarized letter to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
Like her email, her official resignation letter is short and offers no reason for her decision to leave the office she assumed just eight months earlier.
“Please accept this letter as my official resignation letter from the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, effective immediately,” Kennison wrote.
Kennison has declined to comment to The Advocate as well as other news outlets to explain her abrupt decision.
The letter starts the clock on replacing Kennison.
The School Board has 20 days, or until Oct. 4, to appoint a replacement to occupy her southeast Baton Rouge District 8 seat. The board's next scheduled meeting is Thursday, Sept. 28.
The board is also expected to call a special election. The earliest available date is March 23, with an April 27 runoff, if necessary. Whoever is elected will then fill the rest of Kennison’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Kennison, mother of two children in the school system, made an unexpected entry onto the political scene last December in her surprising defeat of District 8 incumbent Connie Bernard.
Kennison, a Democrat, who raised and spent no money on her campaign, soundly defeated Bernard.
Bernard courted controversy throughout her 12-year tenure on the board. She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after an August 2018 altercation with a teenager. In 2020, she was the target of a failed recall attempt after she shopped online during a controversial meeting at which the board voted to rename Lee High to Liberty High to remove any continued attachment to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
After joining the board, Kennison was a striking presence. With no groups or backers to curry favor with, Kennison has been an independent vote. She also gained attention for her adventurous and sometimes comedic fashion sense.
Over the past eight months, she has been increasingly critical of Superintendent Sito Narcisse. In July, she was the only board member to vote against starting contract renewal negotiations with Narcisse, and on Aug. 24 she publicly urged him to resign for his role in an ongoing controversy over poor school bus service in Baton Rouge. She was embraced by many transportation employees after she spent several days learning from them about their issues.
Narcisse did not end up resigning. But 10 days after her comments, Kennison decided it was time for she herself to resign.