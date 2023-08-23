Families of students who attended the controversial “Day of Hope” field trip last September gave official notice Wednesday to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system that they are about to file suit.
New Orleans attorney Evan Bergeron, who sent the notice letter, says he is representing “several students and families who have been traumatized” by the Sept. 20 event at Living Faith Christian Church in Baton Rouge, describing it as “a harmful and blatantly sectarian function.”
The impending litigation has been threatened for the past 11 months.
Bergeron wrote that “your actions and the actions of the school board and school system give rise to numerous civil rights and other federal and state claims.”
The legal purpose of the letter, which is addressed to Superintendent Sito Narcisse, is to tell school officials “to maintain all records, papers, communications, evidence, or other documents or things that may be relevant to that event, its planning, its execution, or its aftermath,” Bergeron wrote.
The letter was also accompanied by a public records request demanding a wide variety of correspondence connected to that event.
“Some students are still in counseling because of the trauma they experienced that day by a system with a legal and moral duty to protect them,” Bergeron wrote. “But instead of recognizing this error, apologizing, and providing services to affected students, you, your administration, and the school board have chosen to malign those who dared speak out and continue to defend this indefensible abomination.”
Gwynn Shamlin, general counsel for the school system, declined to comment: “The East Baton Rouge Parish School System complies with all state and federal laws and cannot comment on pending litigation."
The Day of Hope, billed as a “College & Career Fair,” was sponsored by 29:11 Mentoring Families, a local nonprofit, and it attracted more than 2,100 students from high schools across Baton Rouge. The 29:11 group has sponsored similar events for years, but the Sept. 20 event was larger than those in the past.
Bergeron also served notice Wednesday to 29:11 founder Tremaine Sterling that a lawsuit is “imminent” against his organization as well.
Some students and parents claim they were misled into participating in what they say turned out to be a religious event last September. They also question the decision of the organizers to separate students by gender.
Female students listened to three speakers who spoke about personal experiences with being a virgin during college, sexual assault and suicide. Male students, however, mostly played games.
There were also complaints of harassment of transgender students in attendance that day.
The Advocate, as well as other news outlets, spoke at the time directly with several students, both Black and White, who were there that day and who had varying concerns. Other students shared their concerns online, and yet more parents and teachers came forward to share accounts they heard from individuals who were there that day.
At the time, however, Narcisse cast doubt on the students who spoke out.
“There have been no direct, attributable quotes to support narratives provided by a few individual students, nor have we found consensus in media reports about what may or may not have happened that day,” Narcisse wrote. “The claims made are not ‘testimony.’ They are subjective, individual, and personal accounts provided by a few.”
Narcisse’s combative response proved a problem earlier this summer when he sought to become superintendent of schools in Broward County, Florida, the sixth-largest school district in the country. Some board members and community leaders there were critical of Narcisse’s role in organizing the “Day of Hope” and not taking more responsibility for the problems that day.