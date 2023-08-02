School districts in the capital region continue to occupy the top four spots in state rankings on LEAP standardized tests, but Zachary declined over the past year, allowing districts in Ascension, Central and West Feliciana to jump past Zachary, according to results released Wednesday.
Want to see how individual schools did? Click here for a searchable statewide database.
Of those four top districts, Ascension Parish performed the best, with 51% of its students achieving mastery level in the four subjects given during the spring Louisiana Educational Assessment Program tests: English, math, science and social studies. That’s two percentage points better than spring 2022.
"Mastery" is the second-highest of five achievement levels a student can reach.
It means students are ready for the next grade level. By 2025, schools will need to average mastery or above in order to earn to receive an "A" rating from the state.
Central and West Feliciana improved as well, with 50% of their students now showing mastery. In Zachary, 49% of the students showed mastery, down 2 percentage points from a year ago.
Of the four districts, only West Feliciana Parish schools are performing better than they were in spring 2019, the last time before the COVID pandemic that LEAP tests were given.
Zachary has lost the most ground in the Baton Rouge region, declining 6 percentage points overall. Statewide, only Caldwell Parish has declined more over that four-year time period.
It’s not yet clear, though, whether Zachary’s declines will be enough to dislodge it from its place at the top of state rankings, a spot it has occupied since it broke away from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system 20 years ago. That’s because school performance scores consist of more than LEAP results. School performance scores aren’t scheduled to be released until October at earliest.
Zachary was the only district whose mastery rate declined in the capital region.
East Baton Rouge Parish schools, the second largest traditional district in Louisiana, improved by 2 percentage points, the same as the state as a whole. West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes saw their mastery rates improve by 4 percentage points, the most in the region. Statewide only Lincoln Parish improved more, jumping 6 percentage points.
The schools in the Baton Rouge region showing the lowest mastery rates on LEAP were City of Baker schools and St. Helena Parish. These small districts both had just 8% of their students demonstrate mastery.
For St. Helena, that’s actually better than pre-pandemic. Baker improved slightly compared with a year ago, but it is still notably below where it was pre-pandemic.