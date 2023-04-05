Amid school employee outrage over a failed tax that would have provided raises for district personnel, the Livingston Parish School Board has launched a task force to scrutinize the district budget for cuts to make a teacher pay bump happen.
The parish school board's cost saving initiative committee met Wednesday afternoon and voted to form a special task force to consider where the district's existing budget can be trimmed to find funds for teacher pay raises.
The committee will be led by council member Brad Sharp, and council member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson will join him. Other task force members yet to be selected will include a bus driver, custodian, maintenance employee, curriculum director, the assistant superintendent and members from the general public, among others.
In the aftermath of the March 25 election — in which Livingston voters rejected a contentious 1-cent sales tax that would have paid for a 10% raise for all school employees — educators have voiced their disappointment and asked elected officials on the school board to find a solution to their salary concerns.
The tax was proposed as a measure to make the district's pay more competitive with other nearby school systems, according to school leaders. They said difficulty hiring talented and qualified teachers contributed to the district falling out of the state's top 10 highest-rated districts for academic performance last year.
Many teachers have publicly shared their dismay in the proposal's outcome. Last Thursday, about two dozen Livingston Parish Schools employees lined the entrance to the school board office before its scheduled meeting, waving signs and asking for passing vehicles to honk in support. Before board members, they described barely making ends meet and feeling betrayed by parents and neighbors.
While most of the school board and central office administrators have expressed disappointment as well, board member Dickerson has made clear she never thought a tax was the answer to teacher raises. Her aim, she has said, is to find money in the existing budget by cutting costs.
Superintendent Alan "Joe" Murphy has floated several ideas to alleviate the apparent burden on teachers, such as holding parent conferences only during teachers' contracted work hours, ending the academic year on May 19, and making event work for faculty outside of normal school hours voluntary or compensated.
He also mentioned discussing a possible four-day work week "in some format," but noted the issue is complex and has broad implications that require more study.