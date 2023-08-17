The Livingston Parish School Board voted Thursday evening to award district employees a bonus, months after a sales tax measure that would have provided raises failed at the polls.
Proposed by Superintendent Alan "Joe" Murphy and his staff, the stipend would apply to the current fiscal year, according to a press release.
“Our teachers and support staff workers are most worthy of these added dollars,” Murphy said in a statement.
Murphy’s plan would allow dollars from three different sources to be combined to give certified personnel as much as $4,600 this school year and classified personnel as much as $2,000, in addition to this year’s salary.
Certified personnel will receive $2,000, while classified personnel will receive $1,000 from state-issued monies approved in the 2023 Legislative Session, to be issued to all full-time employees on Oct. 12.
Furthermore, certified personnel will receive an additional $2,000 and classified personnel will receive another $1,000 from the school system, generated by increased sales tax revenue and the district’s ability to use federally issued ESSR funds to pay for some general fund issues. The pay will be issued on May 3 of next year.
Finally, teachers who qualify for the Differentiated Compensation Stipend, based on their annual evaluations, will receive $200 for Effective Emerging Teachers; $300 for Effective Proficient Teachers; and $600 for Highly Effective Teachers. The stipend will be distributed in the spring.
The school system has faced strong headwinds in recent months over the failure of a proposed sales tax that would have provided school district employees with a raise.
Voters rejected the measure in March, leading to an outcry from the parish's teachers and support staff who protested at the next school board meeting after the election.
Amid the turmoil, the school year ended early as a task force was appointed to hammer out how to find other, elusive solutions to teacher pay.
“It is no secret that our district faced a disappointing loss in the spring when we did not gain the support we needed for an across-the-board 10% raise to allow our district to compete for the best employees; but that loss has not diminished this administration’s effort to find ways to reward our people,” Murphy said.
Murphy noted retired employees who terminate their employment with the district prior to Oct. 2 will not be eligible for the state’s stipend. Those who retire or terminate their employment prior to April 26 of next year will not be eligible for the district’s matching stipend.