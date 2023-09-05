A Livingston Parish school bus driver was ticketed after rear-ending a delivery truck while carrying 55 students from an area elementary and middle school, the school district said.
The bus was involved in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 16 and Cane Market Road in the Watson community, according to a press release from Livingston Parish Public Schools.
The bus driver, who was ticketed for reckless operation, rear-ended a UPS truck that had stopped to avoid a vehicle that had been pulled over by a police officer. When the bus struck the UPS truck, the truck struck another vehicle.
Fifty-five students from South Live Oak Elementary and Live Oak Middle School were on board the bus at the time of the incident, five of whom reported "minor discomfort" following the incident.
Those students were relesaed to their parents and received recommendations for a precautionary medical check-up.
Fifteen other children were also released to their parents, picked up at the site of the crash. A second bus drove the remaining 35 children to their homes.
"School officials will follow standard procedures for investigating and responding to a bus accident, in accordance with the district’s policy," the press release said.