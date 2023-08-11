Superintendent Alan "Joe" Murphy has announced this first day of school will be his last at the helm of Livingston Parish Public Schools.
Murphy said Friday morning that he would see out the end of the 2023-2024 school year before seeking retirement.
It has been a tumultuous few months for the school system since voters rejected a sales tax that would have provided raises for teachers and support staff last March. Murphy, as superintendent, spearheaded the issue and received pushback from those who didn't want the tax and pressure from employees frustrated the measure did not pass.
Last May saw an early end to the school year in an attempt to address teacher concerns, and even discussions of a possible 4-day school week.
It is also a time of unprecedented growth in the parish, with some concerned the rise in population will overcrowd the schools even as teachers consider other, better paying job opportunities.
At the most recent school board meeting, board members went into executive session to discuss an evaluation of the superintendent.