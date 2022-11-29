Livingston Parish voters could vote next year on a one-cent sales tax to provide pay raises for parish school system employees.
On Monday the newly formed Livingston Parish Educational Facilities Improvement District Board of Directors approved a resolution to seek voter approval for the tax, which school leaders hope will put the parish back in the running for top teaching talent.
The parish-wide proposition calls for an "across-the-board 10-percent pay raise for all employees or a minimum $2,500 yearly increase," according to district officials.
In recent years, district leaders say Livingston Parish has struggled to compete for and retain the best teachers and instructional staff due to salary limitations. The district has also faced a dire shortage in certain critical support personnel, such as bus drivers.
Since the start of the most recent school year, that need has become more pronounced as some drivers have protested for higher pay amid a stressful working envionment further strained by absent coworkers and shared routes.
School system leaders say that, in a six-district region, Livingston Parish ranks last in pay for beginning teachers and remains near the bottom for pay for more experienced educators. Those six districts include Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, as well as Zachary Community Schools and Central Community Schools.
Although the school board has approved one-time pay raises previously, district leaders have said such piecemeal efforts fail to close the salary gap between Livingston Parish and surrounding districts. The Educational Facilities Improvement District was formed specifically to find longer-term solutions.
“We have looked at the books, and we’ve compared the salaries our school system currently pays to what’s being paid in neighboring school districts, and it’s clear — we’re fighting a losing battle right now,” said EFID Board Chairman Thomas “Bruiser” Bryson. “We are seeing our qualified, experienced teachers leave for higher pay. We cannot continue to have our very best teachers ‘cherry-picked’ by these other school systems.”
The sales tax will be exempted from all groceries, prescriptions and fuel sales in the parish, officials said.
Superintendent Joe Murphy said parish sales projections show the tax would generate approximately $24 million each year. With that money raised, the district could budget a 10-percent pay raise or a minimum of $2,500 per year pay increase.
“A one-cent sales tax will give us the funding we need to pay our teachers and staff and grow the instructional staff we need in our system," Murphy said. "We can go to 1st place in the region in new teacher pay and 2nd place in the region in experience, 25-years-plus, teacher pay."
The resolution and cooperative endeavor agreement will be presented to the Livingston Parish School Board in December for approval. School officials will work to have the proposition placed on the ballot for March 25, 2023.