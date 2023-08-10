Livingston Parish has been able to fill most of its teaching vacancies before classes start Friday, despite ending last year with an outcry over educator pay.
But some teachers say dissatisfaction is still lingering over the failure of a tax that would have paid for raises throughout the district, and they plan to keep up the pressure on district leaders.
Voters rejected the new tax by a 54-46 margin last March. The fallout from the failed measure was swift: Teachers protested the next school board meeting, and the district ended classes a week early.
Since then, about 85 teachers have left the school district, officials said — about 5 percent of the faculty. But more have been hired, and as of Tuesday there were only 10 open teaching positions out of the district's 1,700 total jobs.
"We're looking forward to welcoming back possibly 27,000 children into our district," said Superintendent Joe Murphy in a recent board meeting. "I want to thank all the employees for making the start of school possible. It is quite an undertaking."
Still, teacher pay clearly remains an issue.
"The teachers here are still not pleased of the pay raise not passing and we are still waiting to see what the school will do for us this year and the future," said Tamara Cupit, president of the Livingston Federation of Teachers & School Employees.
In the immediate aftermath of the vote, school officials set up a task force to help find money for teacher raises — including investigating where in the existing budget cuts can be made.
The group's mission is to gather information to share with an outside consultant who will analyze and recommend cost-saving measures in the school system to free up funds for a districtwide salary increase, as well as explore other sources of revenue to support such an increase.
The next step involves a comprehensive organizational review. In late July, the task force recommended a contract be awarded to Lean Frog Business Solutions.
"When the audit is complete the task force will take the findings and go from there," Cupit said. "Unfortunately this is a long process and will not give immediate relief."
Little will change in salary and benefits for employees this school year, according to a recent presentation on available funds to a school board committee.
For the past school year, the state issued $1,500 to all certified staff, and $750 to all support staff. Local revenue led to additional dollars for both categories. The increases are included in the salary schedules and are considered permanent raises, according to the presentation.
However, for this school year, the state did not increase salaries and instead issued a one-time supplement of $2,000 for certified staff and $1,000 for support staff.
"There has been no board adoption of additional raises or supplements to be given using local revenue at the time the 2024 original budget was created," the meeting minutes read. "Therefore, salaries and benefits have not been updated to reflect any local funding of salaries or supplements."
There are other rumblings of discontent. Ronald McMorris, the new board member for District 8, gave an impassioned speech in the most recent meeting about the financial struggles facing his rural schools in French Settlement, Maurepas and Springfield.
"We need help. That’s just all there is to it," he said. "We’re running out of room. French Settlement, the teachers are having class in the cafeterias. Springfield, they’re parking all over the place trying to get to class."
He described shutters being held up with duct tape and campuses covered in ruts after tournaments come to town.
"We deserve something," he said. "We’re asking to not have duct tape, we’re asking to have parking, we’re asking to have things we deserve so these kids aren’t walking a mile in the rain to get to school.”