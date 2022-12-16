The Livingston Parish School Board will be asking voters next year to decide on a 1-cent sales tax to provide pay raises for school system employees.
“Our parish has gone through flood, COVID, Hurricane Ida and now this staff shortage," said John Hill, principal of Albany Middle School. "I really think this is a chance for the communities in Livingston Parish to show their support for our schools and to vote to do something to help all these staff members that help their children and our communities get through it.”
The parishwide tax proposition calls for an across-the-board 10% pay raise for all employees or a minimum $2,500 yearly increase. The tax, if approved, would be up for renewal in 20 years.
In late November the newly formed Livingston Parish Educational Facilities Improvement District Board of Directors passed a resolution to seek voter approval for the tax. The school board signed off on the resolution and cooperative endeavor agreement in Thursday's meeting with little discussion.
Academic leaders have said that, if voters approve the measure next year, possibly on the March 25 ballot, the parish would once again be able to attract highly qualified teachers to the district.
In recent years Livingston Parish has struggled to compete for the best teachers and support staff due to salary limitations, district leaders say. While officials seem most concerned about losing instructors, the district has also seen a shortfall of bus drivers that has caused multiple problems for employees, students and parents.
Last month, the school system even slipped from the state's top ten ranking for academic performance.
The Educational Facilities Improvement District was formed specifically to find long-term solutions for school employee pay after various stopgap efforts to supplement salaries.
John Hill, who represented parish principals, offered his full-throated support of the initiative during the meeting.
The pay adjustment, should voters approve the tax, would take effect immediately for the next school year, which would benefit the district for several reasons, Hill said. Not only would district leaders be able to attract newcomers fresh out of college, but they could also coax back those who have left the district in search of better financial opportunities.
“For a lot of different groups it really helps," he said.
The sales tax would be exempt from all groceries, prescriptions and fuel sales in the parish, officials said.
Projections show the tax would generate $24 million a year, Superintendent Joe Murphy has said. With that money raised, the district could budget a 10% pay raise or a minimum of $2,500 per year pay increase.
Murphy said Thursday that any increase in salary he would get personally from the tax, if he is eligible for those raises, he would donate to Mighty Moms, a local group that fights childhood hunger.