Buses unload at the distinctive entrance to Southside Junior High School, on the first day of classes for the new school year at Livingston Parish public schools, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. It was the first day back in a traditional school building for students at Southside Elementary, far right, and the adjoining Southside Junior High, previously separate schools that were torn down after extensive damage from the 2016 floods, after which their students were taught in temporary campus buildings set up next to Juban Parc Elementary and Juban Parc Middle School, respectively. The two schools were rebuilt together on the original Southside Junior High campus on La. 16.