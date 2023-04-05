School will end a full week early for Livingston Parish students following protests from district teachers over a failed tax that would have provided raises for district personnel.
The Livingston Parish School Board voted Wednesday afternoon to move up the end of school to May 19 — rather than the scheduled May 26 date — allowing teachers to work virtually during the following week if they so choose.
Superintendent Alan "Joe" Murphy had floated the measure last week as a possible way to alleviate teacher burdens amid educator frustrations regarding pay, along with the suggestion the district should investigate transitioning to a four-day work week. During Wednesday's meeting, the board also voted to research the shorter work week, assigning the duty to a newly formed task force focused on finding a solution to pay raises.
However, the prospect of implementing such a work week for the 2023-2024 academic year, Murphy said, is not realistic — largely because “there are so many moving parts in this, and so many things that have to be considered, and so many things that are impacted.”
In the aftermath of the March 25 election — in which Livingston voters rejected a contentious 1-cent sales tax that would have paid for a 10% raise for all school employees — educators have voiced their disappointment and asked elected officials on the school board to find a solution to their salary concerns.
The tax was proposed as a measure to make the district's pay more competitive with other nearby school systems, according to school leaders. They said difficulty hiring talented and qualified teachers contributed to the district falling out of the state's top 10 highest-rated districts for academic performance last year.
Since the election, teachers have expressed serious concerns about their colleagues leaving the district for higher-paying opportunities in neighboring parishes.
While several professional organization representatives for teachers and school personnel spoke positively about the May 19 end date during public comment Wednesday, Tamara Cupit, president of the Livingston Federation of Teachers & School Employees, said the proposal is a "Band-Aid for the real problem."
“What I hear from my members across the board is we need more money. Leaving early is not really what we need," she said. “Your teachers aren’t going to stay around and wait.”
Teachers need to know the board is working in their best interests to ensure a pay raise, Cupit said. When they leave because the money isn't there, she added, “our school system is going to suffer greatly.”
Many teachers have publicly shared their dismay over the proposal's outcome.
Last Wednesday, two Livingston Parish schools were forced to cancel classes for the following day because too many employees declared they would be absent. And last Thursday, about two dozen Livingston Parish Schools employees lined the entrance to the school board office before its scheduled meeting, waving signs and asking for passing vehicles to honk in support. Before board members, they described barely making ends meet and feeling betrayed by parents and neighbors.
Several of Murphy's suggestions to apparently ease the load for district teachers were passed during that meeting, including holding parent conferences only during teachers' contracted work hours, allowing principals to discontinue any non-essential club or activity that takes place outside a sponsor's work hours or provide compensation, and making event work for faculty outside of normal school hours voluntary or compensated.
While most of the school board and central office administrators have also expressed their disappointment regarding the election outcome, board member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson has made clear she never thought a tax was the answer to teacher raises. Her aim, she has said, is to find money in the existing budget by cutting costs.
Before Wednesday's official school board meeting, a cost saving initiative committee gathered where members voted to form a special task force to consider where the district's existing budget can be trimmed to find funds for teacher pay raises.
The task force will be led by council member Brad Sharp, and Dickerson will join him. Other task force members yet to be selected will include a bus driver, custodian, maintenance employee, curriculum director, the assistant superintendent and members from the general public, among others.