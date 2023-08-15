Livingston Parish Public Schools is encouraging parents and guardians to have their children delete an organizing app that officials say fails to protect students from predators, cyberbullying and inappropriate content.
In response to growing parent concerns, the company recently updated its safety features to address criticism.
The Saturn App allows students to better organize their busy high school schedules, according to a social media post from LPPS. But there are concerns the app lacks critical privacy protections for its underage users.
“If your child installed the Saturn App on his/her iPhone, you may want to delete it,” the LPPS statement says.
According to Bark, a parental social monitoring app, it could be easy for someone who is not a student to claim to be one and then gain access to detailed information about a child’s schedule and daily life.
The Bark review also warns parents that students may use the app’s messaging feature to harass others or post inappropriate content.
“We give this app a hard no!” the review reads. “The dangers are too numerous.”
On Aug. 13, Saturn posted to its website announcing “a suite of improvements” to the app involving “safety efforts” after the app's surge in popularity.
“Over the last few weeks, Saturn has been growing faster than ever,” the statement reads. “Our rapid growth has invited reasonable questions from students, parents, and schools about who we are, what we do, and how we aim to keep school communities and students safe. We want to be clear: Our most important job is keeping students safe — and we take this responsibility very seriously."
The statement adds that one of the company’s biggest commitments is to make sure only students from their respective schools are using the app. The rollout of safety feature updates includes strengthening verification, such as by walling off unverified users from verified users and their information.
“These improvements are part of an ongoing effort, and we will continue to release new features to make the platform even safer,” the statement says. “We take seriously the trust that millions of students have put in us to help them take control of their days and feel more productive and fulfilled.”