In an effort to find money to give teachers a pay increase, a special Livingston Parish school system task force will soon hire a consultant to conduct a full review of the district's budget to find where cuts can be made.
In the months since Livingston Parish voters rejected a sales tax that would have provided pay raises for school district employees, the parish school board has been under mounting pressure from teachers and their unions to find the money for a pay raise — somehow, somewhere.
One of the first moves board members made to show school system employees they were acting in good faith was to create a cost-savings task force.
Its mission is to gather information to share with an outside consultant who will analyze and recommend cost-saving measures in the school system to free up funds for a districtwide salary increase, as well as explore other sources of revenue to support such an increase.
That third-party consultant will be selected in July, according to Brad Sharp, a school board member and chairman of the task force.
"With the people we have ... I think we’re going to come up with some good ideas and move forward," he said. "[I'm] hoping we can help our teachers. Find them something. I don’t know how much it will be, but hopefully we can find something for them."
However, not everyone is pleased with how the task force is moving forward. School board member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, who also sits on the task force, expressed frustration with the pace of the group's outcomes.
“We’ve got to find some way to make additional pay,” she said. “I’m kind of upset — there’s only been two meetings. The tax was in March. They’re going to be back in school before we know it and we don’t have anything to say ‘thank you’ at this point.”
Dickerson said she has proposed two dozen ideas to save costs with little play from her task force colleagues.
“We just need to tighten our belt, and that’s not popular," she said.
Sharp stressed the task force is just getting started and that the body does not vote on actions but rather gathers data to provide to the third-party consultant, who will then make decisions on how to save money.
"The third-party consultant — they’re gonna take care of this," he said. "We’re just coming up with different ideas. All we’re here to do is gather information."
Tamara Cupit, president of the Livingston Federation of Teachers & School Employees, echoed Dickerson's concerns and expressed disappointment that only one teacher who is a member of the LFT union sits on the task force.
She also joined Dickerson in calling for a "forensic audit" of the school system's finances, which both said would be a comprehensive look at how the district allocates its funding. Cupit said the central office — the administration — is resistant to the idea.
“There’s not so much you can do when you’re micromanaged by the school board and the superintendent,” she said.
Sharp, however, clarified a forensic audit is only necessary when a company or system is suspected of wrongdoing.
"That’s where they go into detail when they think someone is doing something wrong, criminal," he said. "We’re looking in different departments where things can be cut."
Cupit said school leaders have had limited communication with the union in recent months.
"I imagine there are teachers that are looking for other jobs this summer," Cupit said. "I feel like it’s going to be kind of tough starting a new school year."