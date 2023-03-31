Before a highly anticipated Livingston Parish School Board meeting Thursday, two dozen teachers and support staff lined the road outside the district office, waving homemade signs asking passing drivers to honk and wearing neon-yellow shirts emblazoned with red letters: "I'm not worth a PENNY...help us BE HEARD!"
It was a high-profile demonstration of the educator ire that boiled over in the days after a March 25 election in which the parish's voters turned down a proposed 1-cent sales tax, which would have granted all school employees a 10% raise.
First came the outrage on social media that arose just hours after the tax failed — and kept simmering as teachers returned to their classrooms. Some speculated the vote would lead to an exodus of talented, qualified professionals, leaving children behind.
Then, on Tuesday, the district announced a career fair planned for Saturday would be postponed because so few teachers applied — just 49 to fill vacancies across the 46-campus region. And on Wednesday, two schools were forced to cancel classes because too many employees declared they would be absent.
At Thursday's school board meeting, tempers flared as conversations that had taken place largely online exploded during the usually staid, formal proceedings. In a room overflowing with people, teachers voiced disappointment and a sense of betrayal for the better part of two hours.
One teacher called for board member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, an outspoken opponent of the tax, to "possibly resign."
"You’re kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place," said Stephanie Cambre, an elementary school teacher in the parish who has been teaching since 2005. “It’s hard to believe Livingston Parish voters — those that turned out — felt that teachers weren’t worth that one cent per dollar.”
'A hard pill to swallow'
Cambre, 40, has previously left Livingston Parish for two other neighboring school districts — but she says she returned, despite the pay cut, because of how supported she feels in Livingston.
Nevertheless, she said it stings a bit that her husband, who changed careers several years ago to become a teacher and now works in East Baton Rouge Parish, is making more money than she is, even though she has an advanced degree and almost two decades of experience.
"It’s a hard pill to swallow," she said. "He’s doing what he feels is necessary, and I love teaching in Livingston Parish."
Cambre is not alone. Teachers flocked to Thursday's meeting to share how they can't imagine leaving their students and schools.
Miranda Moore, who teachers at Denham Springs High School and is married to another teacher, said that she and her husband worry constantly about finances while they raise their four children together: Will their car break down this month? Will someone get sick?
"We love our school, we love our students," she said. "We give 110% every day and we would like to continue to do that for the community."
Kyle Digby, a teacher at Live Oak High School, told the board that educators have made the parish attractive because of the strong school system, and property values have risen accordingly.
“Teachers should have a pay raise so that they can afford to live in a place that they made a more desirable place to live and raise a family," he said. "It’s what we’re worth.”
Other teachers have said they don't know if it will be feasible to stay, as much as they want to. Jennifer Aswell, 46, has been teaching in the parish for 16 years. She said no one wants to leave for other districts, or would leave out of resentment — but for a single mother like her, she feels the financial strain increasing.
"We would feel forced to leave because the wages here are not enough for single-income families to survive," she said. "And sadly, the loyalty and love we feel for our community and students aren’t paying our bills."
'Trimming the fat?'
While there has been little public argument against giving teachers a raise, many have opposed paying for it with a new tax.
Dickerson, the school board member who opposed the tax, says she's not against raises for hardworking teachers and school employees. But she contends asking voters for more money in a challenging economic climate is not the solution. She wants the board to make cuts throughout the existing budget to find money for a raise there.
“I think that we need to step up to the plate and show the community that we are leading from within and we are taking this initiative to make the pay raises they need and deserve happen," she said during Thursday's meeting. "We got it loud and clear from the community: We’ve got to do this. It’s on us.”
For her part, Dickerson accused Superintendent Alan "Joe" Murphy of dividing the community with the proposal and suggested a change in leadership was needed.
Murphy says there is not room in the budget for significant raises and officials are disappointed with the election's outcome. School Board President Cecil Harris also said the measure may appear again on the ballot in the future.
But the district's teachers have made it clear they feel the time for a raise is long overdue and they are reaching their breaking point. The tax has also laid bare the ongoing tensions between teachers, district leaders and school board members.
“The community didn’t object to teachers and school employees and getting them a raise," said Tamara Cupit, head of the Livingston Federation of Teachers & School Employees during the meeting. "They voted no because they don’t trust the school board and the administration."
One of the tensest exchanges of the meeting came when Michael Simmons, director of the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center, spoke directly to the board about perceived failures regarding the tax.
“I think the anger and hurt you are seeing today from the educators is because we feel as if we’ve been betrayed by a board who is supposed to have our best interests in mind at all times," he said. “Board members who are elected to do what is best for the schools, not to carry out personal agendas against a superintendent they dislike and have 3,700 employees become collateral damage in the game.”
His statement was interrupted by resounding applause. Simmons then told Dickerson, the board member who has spoken publicly against the tax, that she owed employees an apology "and should possibly resign today."
After the meeting, Dickerson emphasized she has never been against raises for teachers but doubts a tax is the best way to achieve a bump in salary across the district — particularly as average residents struggle with price hikes due to inflation.
"We have tough times where people are having to tighten their belts," she said. "A tax should be a last resort."
Dickerson has proposed a 10% cut across every district department to "trim fat," halting unnecessary employee travel to conferences and lowering insurance premiums. She also wants an outside audit of department finances.
If everything internally fails, maybe officials can present a half-cent sales tax to the public, Dickerson added.
"Then they would trust us and realize we've done everything we can and we need help," she said.
But Tia Mills, president of the Louisiana Association of Educators, said school districts "have been underfunded for years," so assuming there is room in a budget for raises is not realistic.
"It was a slap in the face to the people who work with your children," she said of voters rejecting the proposal. “That 1-cent sales tax was an investment, and an investment worth paying out.”