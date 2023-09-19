The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is accepting applications from southeast Baton Rouge residents interested in replacing recently resigned District 8 representative Katie Kennison.
Whoever is chosen comes as the parish school system, the second largest in the state, is trying to turn the corner on a school transportation crisis that has created turmoil during the first six weeks of school. The board also plans soon to decide whether to retain Supt. Sito Narcisse, who took over district operations in January 2021 and whose contract expires June 30.
Applicants for Kennison’s vacant District 8 seat have until Monday, Sept. 25, to apply. The eight remaining members of the board plan on Sept. 28 to pick someone from the applicants to temporarily represent District 8 and its 40,000-plus residents.
That person will likely serve six or seven months, until a special election can be held to allow District 8 voters to pick a permanent replacement. The earliest available date is March 23, with an April 27 runoff, if necessary. Whoever is elected will then fill the rest of Kennison’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026.
It’s unclear, though, what the map for District 8 will look like come election time thanks to ongoing litigation.
When Kennison, a Democrat and a mother with two children in the school system, was unexpectedly elected last fall, she gave Democrats control over the School Board for the first time in more than a decade. Kennison’s departure may allow Republicans to retake the District 8 seat. About 37% of the district’s 33,200 registered voters are Republican.
Kennison resigned in a terse Sept. 3 email to her colleagues. She didn’t make it official until Sept. 14, when she provided the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office with a notarized, and also short, resignation letter. In her email and her letter, Kennison offered no reason for her decision to leave the office she held for only eight months. Kennison has declined interviews since to explain her reasons.
The board has until Oct. 4 to appoint a replacement to Kennison. If it fails to do so by then, then Gov. John Bel Edwards gets to pick Kennison’s replacement.
Here are minimum qualifications for those interested in serving on the parish School Board:
- Must be at least 18 years old.
- Has resided or “domiciled” in District 8 for the previous year.
- Has resided in Louisiana for the previous two years.
- Must be able to read and write.
Applicants for the vacant District 8 seat are asked to submit a letter of intent, along with a résumé and/or a short bio of themselves. They also need to provide a certificate of residency/qualifications from the East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters, which are provided free of charge.
District 8 covers the southeastern corner of East Baton Rouge Parish down to the Ascension and Iberville parish lines, from Interstate 10 to the Mississippi River. The district's northern tip is the I-10 intersection with Essen Lane. The district's northern boundary follows I-10 southeast to Siegen Lane and dips over to Perkins Road before rejoining I-10 at Highland Road. Its western edge splits the Gardere area and Kenilworth subdivision.
The District 8 map, however, is in flux.
Kennison was elected to a District 8 that was drawn in 2014. A new school board map, relying on 2020 U.S Census counts, was held up as litigation over the matter made its way through state court.
A state appellate court in September 2022 ruled mostly in favor of the parish school system, but it was too late to use the new map, known as Plan 22, in that fall’s school board elections.
The lawsuit, however, is still alive.
Plan 22 splits three precincts. A 55-year-old state law limits the ability of elected officials to split voting precincts when drawing their election maps. While it’s common to split precincts in Louisiana, this law forbids the practice unless the government entity is unable to avoid such splits.
To successfully challenge Plan 22 now, the plaintiffs need to show that it’s possible to draw a nine-member election map that doesn’t split precincts. To do that, the plaintiffs would have to disprove the board’s redistricting expert Mike Hefner’s contention that it was impossible to do that without running afoul of other redistricting criteria outlined in federal law.
In June, the plaintiffs offered to settle the case if the board agreed to abandon Plan 22. Instead, the plaintiff urged the board to either adopt a map that the plaintiffs prefer known as Ware/Collins 1-11, or restart the redistricting process and “adopt a plan that abides by state and federal law.”
The board has twice placed the legal case on its agenda, on Aug. 17 and Sept. 7, but did not take up the matter either time because both meetings ran long.