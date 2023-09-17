Faced with a severe shortage of bus drivers that has propelled an ongoing transportation crisis, East Baton Rouge Parish school leaders have pointed to low pay as a key culprit.
The available data suggest that’s true, but not in the way that school officials have said.
The hourly rate for Baton Rouge school bus drivers is $13.29 an hour. That is among the lowest in the state, perhaps the lowest. But unlike most districts, driving a school bus in Baton Rouge is considered a full-time, eight-hour-a-day job.
Caddo Parish, which is about the same size as East Baton Rouge, works its drivers just four hours a day and pays them $27.46 an hour. That’s twice the pay rate for half the work.
The $13.29-an-hour rate in Baton Rouge is also lower than what many private employers pay and lower than the minimum wage in some states.
Local school officials, however, have pointed to drivers’ annual salaries, both starting and average, as being particularly low. Citing their own research, gathered by the district’s Transportation Department, they say their drivers are at the rock bottom among public school districts across Louisiana.
The district’s data, however, is contradicted by both the most recent state-collected data on public school bus drivers and by many of the salary schedules of the districts they cite.
The best available data comes from the Louisiana Department of Education. It shows that East Baton Rouge Parish school bus drivers rank 18th out of the 62 school districts that supplied data, earning $25,633 a year on average.
That data, however, is from the 2021-22 school year, so it does not capture some of the employee pay raises given to public school employees over the past two years. The state also tracks only average, not starting salaries. And several districts provided partial data or no data at all — most of those districts have privatized some or all of their bus service.
To determine starting salaries and hourly pay rates, The Advocate examined salary schedules for public school districts across the state. Only 41 of the state’s 69 school districts, however, make such data readily available online.
Of those 41 districts, East Baton Rouge’s starting salary of $19,130 ranks 23rd. Starting pay for drivers in neighboring Livingston and Ascension parishes isn’t much higher — $159 and $1,259 more, respectively. The lowest starting pay for bus drivers is $13,157 a year in Acadia Parish.
At an Aug. 14 special meeting of the school board, Monique Scott-Spaulding, chief of operations for East Baton Rouge, told school board members that starting bus driver pay in Baker, Central and Ascension is far higher than it actually is. For instance, she said Ascension drivers start at $31,000 a year — their starting salary is actually $20,409 a year.
“Those are starting salaries?” asked board member Mike Gaudet.
“Starting salaries is what I understand,” Scott-Spaulding responded.
Gaudet said those numbers show that increasing Baton Rouge bus driver pay is a must.
“It sounds like we are really remiss on the salary schedule for bus drivers,” he said. “And we’re not going to solve that situation until we address that.”
“I agree,” Scott-Spaulding responded.
Three days later, the parish School Board balked at giving bus drivers and other transportation workers a permanent pay raise — the plan is to wait until the 2025-26 school year and then approve an across-the-board district pay raise. Instead, the board increased the amount of one-year-only stipends for transportation employees from $3,000 to $12,500.
Unhappy that they failed to get a permanent pay raise, bus drivers went on an immediate two-day sickout, shrinking the school day on Aug. 18 and forcing the cancellation of school the following Monday when cafeteria workers joined them.
Upon questioning later from The Advocate, Scott-Spaulding acknowledged she misspoke on Aug. 14. She said she meant average salaries, not starting salaries. She then provided The Advocate with a spreadsheet with average salaries for all but four of the 69 school districts in Louisiana.
She said the averages were determined by either using the midpoint of a salary schedule — typically 15 years — or from information the Transportation Department learned from leaders in other districts.
The EBR figures vary dramatically from the average salaries that districts provided to the state almost two years ago.
For instance, East Baton Rouge’s research found that Livingston Parish school bus drivers make $34,616 a year on average. The state, by contrast, found they make just $19,983. And, according to the district salary schedule, a driver with 15 years of experience in Livingston makes just $20,118 a year.
When asked, Scott-Spaulding did not offer a reason for the discrepancy between the district and the state.
Hourly pay, however, tells a much different story than annual pay.
Drivers in Livingston Parish are expected to work five, not eight, hours a day. So their hourly rate is $21.45, more than $8 higher than the rate in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Several Baton Rouge-area districts hire private companies to handle their bus service. Cincinnati-based First Student Inc. is the biggest provider by far.
Central has used First Student since 2007 when it broke away from East Baton Rouge Parish and formed its own school district. Central does not report any data to the state for its bus driver salaries since they are not district employees.
Central Superintendent Jason Fountain says the starting pay rate for First Student drivers in Central ranges from $19.27 to $23.77 an hour and they work roughly five hours a day for 170 days a year. That is $6 to $10 more an hour than East Baton Rouge pays.
Fountain said he sees a lot of the same drivers working year after year, and his own son takes the bus every day without incident. About 77 drivers a day roll through Central, he said, driving buses that are 4.1 years old on average — if they get too old, by contract, they have to be switched out with newer buses — and all outfitted with air-conditioning.
Aside from difficulty running routes during the first days of the school year, Fountain said First Student has always had enough drivers and working buses in operation, sparing Central from the frequent service interruptions that have plagued its neighbors to the south in Baton Rouge.
“We’ve been pleased with the partnership. It’s worked well,” Fountain said.
“It’s not perfect, particularly early on,” he continued. “But after a week or 10 days, the problems iron out and it works pretty well.”