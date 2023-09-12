Two members of a Louisiana research coalition have received a total of $1.27 million from the National Institutes of Health for separate projects to create a diabetes-focused app for patients and to store and access health data.
Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge will get roughly $780,000 to create a “data warehouse” network, while Tulane University School of Medicine is getting $490,000 to fund its diabetes app, according to a news release from Pennington. Both institutions are members of the Louisiana Clinical and Translational Science Center, or LA CaTS, a statewide coalition of 10 research and health care providers organizations.
Pennington will create “clinical data warehouses” to securely store and analyze data from multiple sources, such as health care providers and the Louisiana Tumor Registry. The “warehouses” should help Pennington researchers and health care providers gather data for large-scale projects and rare condition studies.
Our Lady of the Lake Health, Woman’s Hospital, Baton Rouge General and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will share their data with Pennington. The biomedical center will also collaborate with Ochsner Health, which has its own clinical data warehouse.
“The Information Age is allowing scientists and researchers, like those of the LA CaTS participant members, to analyze large-scale data like never before,” John Kirwan, Pennington’s executive director and director of LA CaTS, said in a statement. “In doing so, they are discovering patterns and observing trends in all sorts of diseases that were once impossible to see. This Baton Rouge area collaboration will result in Louisiana-based researchers generating new studies to pursue improved health outcomes for our residents.”
In line with the Capital Region’s health care coalition, the “data warehouse” network will be called the Baton Rouge Health District Research Data Collaborative.
“Coalition building among our regional health and life science institutions for the betterment of community health is central to the Baton Rouge Health District,” Steven Ceulemans, the health district’s executive director, said in a statement. “I can think of no better example of this synergy than by uniting Pennington Biomedical’s world-class research strengths with the clinical expertise and information within our regional medical centers through this data collaborative.”
Meanwhile, Tulane’s grant will finance the development of an app that will pair electronic medical records and an artificial intelligence-based risk model to generate personalized treatment goals for patients with Type 2 diabetes. Two Tulane professors, Lizheng Shi and Vivian Fonseca, developed the AI model.
“At Tulane University, we are excited about the opportunity to implement a clinician-facing application which will enable clinicians and patients to jointly establish patient-specific optimal diabetes control goals,” Fonseca, the endocrinology section chief at Tulane University Health Sciences Center, said in a statement. “These projects will greatly enhance the LA CaTS Center’s ability to address health care disparities and will set a precedent for use of (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources)-based applications for purposes of precision medicine and fostering greater patient engagement.”