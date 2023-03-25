If a husky gets heartworms or a cat gets a cold, pet owners turn to veterinarians for help in nursing their beloved creatures back to health. So do farmers and biomedical researchers for whom animals are an essential part of their work.
But according to Oliver Garden, dean of LSU's School of Veterinary Medicine, there is a serious shortage of veterinarians worldwide.
"We estimate that, right now in the U.S. alone, there are at least 5,000 too few vets and probably many more," he said. "If we don’t increase the number of graduates we put out in the world and all of the other vet schools do likewise, by 2030, that number will be at least 15,000 plus and some estimate up to double that."
To address the shortage, the veterinary school is planning to increase the number of students admitted from 120 to 200 — with "a bit of leeway" to go up to a maximum of 220 students, almost double the size.
It's a big push for a school that is famously among the most difficult programs at LSU to get into. Out of 1,500 applicants to the vet school last year, only 120 were accepted.
To help meet the new admissions goal, the state of Louisiana has given the school $2.2 million. Garden said the money will be used to expand teaching staff in the surgical training center and veterinary clinical sciences, among other departments.
"Virtually all of them are getting at least one more faculty member and some are getting more, like oncology, where we’re quadrupling the number of medical oncologists from one to four, we hope," he said. "It’s challenging in academia to recruit into some of these specialties but we are well-positioned to do that."
Increased state funding will also help the school offer more scholarships so attract students for whom the school might otherwise be out of reach, Garden said.
"You just really buckle down"
Madison Hopper, a second-year student at the vet school, said the challenge of vying with hundreds of other students for relatively few seats can be very stressful.
“Everyone is a perfectionist when you’re trying to apply for vet school and so you want your application to be perfect with your extracurriculars, getting good service hours and all that stuff," she said. "I was just more so stressed trying to make myself look as attractive to the vet school as possible."
The coursework is also demanding, Hopper said. But, with a little practice, juggling classes and the rest of life can be mastered over time.
“It’s really just about finding the balance," she said. "There’s a little bit of an adjustment during the first year and there are some weeks that are little bit tougher than others but you just really buckle down."
And she and her fellow students have a passion for animals and their owners that make the hard work worthwhile, Hopper said.
"You always look at the big picture when you’re really bogged down," she said.
Challenges and barriers
At least 500 counties across 46 states reported critical shortages in veterinary care in 2022, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
Dr. Lori Teller, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, said she's seen the overall number of veterinarians improve — but the field is in desperate need of emergency care and rural veterinarians.
“What we have seen coming out of the pandemic is that things seem to be normalizing overall," she said. "But what we do know — and this was even before the pandemic — there is a shortage of veterinarians, particularly in the rural areas."
Teller acknowledged there are several barriers to becoming a veterinarian, whether it's money — the average debt burden at LSU is about $170,000 per student at the end of four years — or trying to get the right resume, like finding relevant work experience with animals.
“The number of applications has actually risen even more over the past three or four years and so it can be very competitive to get into veterinary school," she said.
Garden acknowledged that the school often has to "turn away many excellent students who would make very good veterinarians."
"That will be partially addressed by the increased numbers of seats and so that’s another good reason to increase our class size," he said.
"They play a massive role"
Garden called the growth target "an ambitious goal", but said it was necessary given the expanding need for veterinarians to care for companion pets like dogs or agricultural animals like livestock.
"It’s to do with biomedical research, it’s to do with government advocacy, pandemic preparedness, all of those trajectories are open to veterinarians in the modern world," he said. "They play a massive role in all of that and so not having enough of them means there will be a vacuum of expertise in key areas — and that never bodes well."
Hopper described the process of enrolling into the School of Veterinary Medicine as "rewarding" and said she hopes to see more future veterinarians roaming the halls as the school admits more students in the coming years.
"I really like making those connections with people and then also I love animals and so being able to combine my love of science and medicine with my love of doing philanthropy and helping others, it’s really just been so rewarding," she said. "I knew that there probably wasn’t anything else for me, it checked all my boxes for what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”