A Livingston Parish School Board member was fined $1,500 after the state Board of Ethics found she had helped improperly hire a Live Oak High School teacher for a contract job for the school.
The Board of Ethics imposed the civil penalty on Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, a Livingston Parish School Board member since 2011, during a July meeting. On Aug. 4, the board recommended the consent opinion be adopted and published.
The violation comes amid a heated political battle for the District 64 statehouse seat. Dickerson, who is running for the seat, released a statement on Aug. 4 branding the ethics investigation "a witch hunt" prompted by her opposition to a local sales tax proposal that failed in a March election and would have provided a pay raise for school district employees.
Voters' rejection of the tax ramped up tension in school board meetings, with Dickerson often the source of ire from school employees in the audience.
“When I made a video last September stating the school system's wasteful spending and blatant policy violations, I was told that there would be a price to pay,” Dickerson said in her statement. “They cannot intimidate me."
In the meantime, a local PAC called Livingston Rising has suggested in social media posts that one of Dickerson's opponents, Livingston Parish Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert, tipped off the board to the violation, leading to an online firestorm.
"I had no knowledge of this issue until it became public by Mrs. Hennessy’s Facebook post," Talbert said in a statement Wednesday. "To insinuate that anyone else was involved is clearly an attempt to distract and cover up this situation."
The investigation focuses on transactions between a Live Oak High School teacher and the school board for contract work beyond the educator's instructional duties over a period of years.
Billy Doiron was hired as a vocational education teacher at Live Oak High School in 2001, according to the consent opinion.
In August 2019, Doiron — who is on the school board’s approved vendor list — submitted an invoice to the high school for $3,000 after he laid a clay foundation on the campus for a storage building.
The high school issued the check. Later that year, he also moved building materials from the high school parking lot to a remote area of campus and charged $450, which the high school also paid.
The largest transcation came a year later, in August 2020. Doiron was the lowest bidder on a project authorized by the school board to remove trees near the Live Oak High School campus to divert runoff rainwater from collecting on the parking lot of the new sports complex.
Doiron cut down the line of trees, ground the stumps, removed the debris and dug a ditch, the consent opinion says.
“At all times relevant to this investigation, Ms. Dickerson oversaw Live Oak District Funds,” the opinion says. “The authority to hire the vendor to remove the trees rested with Ms. Dickerson.”
The opinion quotes an email from Dickerson in August 2020 naming Doiron for the removal project in an email to the Live Oak High School principal.
Doiron submitted an invoice for $30,500 for the work, plus $650 for the removal of an oak tree on the South Live Oak Elementary School campus. He was paid in full using Live Oak High funds, which the school board later reimbursed to the high school.
The opinion cited two Louisiana statutes that forbid public employees from doing contract work for their employers.
The opinion notes the parties "agreed to resolve this matter amicably." The board imposed a civil penalty of $1,500 against Dickerson.
Gray Sexton, an attorney for Dickerson, said in the Aug. 4 statement that Dickerson’s approval of the work “does not constitute a violation of any regulation, and certainly is not unethical.”
“It is unfortunate that the Board of Ethics has taken the position that she has done anything wrong or unethical,” he said. “Her actions were entirely appropriate under the circumstances, and manifestly in the best interest of the school system.”
On Wednesday, Dickerson added that she has “always tried [her] best to be an open book and transparent,” along with a good steward of taxpayer dollars.
“When we were made aware there was a potential problem in the school audit, I had the board attorney self-report it to the ethics board, because we have nothing to hide. I never chose the person to conduct the job,” she said. “When I was called back to be interviewed by Ethics, I never dreamed I was the target of anything wrong.”