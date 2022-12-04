In an effort to improve campus safety, the LSU Police Department is adding five officers to patrol key areas on campus as part of what it calls the "Tiger Team."
The police department announced Friday the additional officers will monitor campus during late night and early morning shifts, targeting housing areas and commuter parking lots.
The introduction of the Tiger Team comes after several incidents on campus involving LSU students this semester.
Shortly after classes started, a man was shot during an armed robbery outside West Laville Hall.
Then, on Sept. 16, LSU senior Allison Rice was fatally shot multiple times in her car on Government Street. While the shooting happened off-campus, it rocked the LSU community and drew city-wide outrage over violence.
There have been at least two rapes reported at on-campus housing, one on Sept. 3 and one on Oct. 9.
On Nov. 14, third-year LSU mathematics student Jake Weber organized a safety forum at which Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman joined members of the Baton Rouge Police Department, LSU Police Department Monday and LSU officials to talk about campus safety.
There, LSU Police Department chief Bart Thompson said campus police received complaints from students about the lack of police presence on campus.
Thompson spoke about university plans to install new security cameras and increase patrol areas through non-commissioned officers.
"These are officers that we hope to be academy officers in the future that are non-commissioned, so they don’t have arrest power, they’re more like a security and deterrent presence," Thompson said.
Over 1,700 cameras are currently installed throughout the campus, according to Thompson, and with several added in recent weeks.
LSU executive vice president and chief administrative officer Kimberly Lewis identified high-density areas on campus such as commuter lots, residential life areas and classroom areas as priorities for the new lighting.
About 25 temporary purple light trailers have been dispersed across campus, Lewis said, until permanent lighting can be placed.
"All the work on the permanent lighting will be done by summer 2023," she said. "Improving lighting around campus is important and increasing our police staff is important, we want to make sure that all students are safe.”
LSU is hiring for Tiger Team positions and interested applicants should apply through the university's careers webpage.