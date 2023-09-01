Students leaving the bars of Tigerland will soon be able to take Tiger Trails back home for free.
Beginning September 14, LSU's bus service will begin its Night Express route, designed to transport students back to campus safely, the university's office of parking and transportation services said in a mass email.
The Night Express will run two routes to and from three locations on campus: The Tigerland East route will have stops at fraternities on Dalrymple Drive, Laville Hall and West Campus Apartments. Tigerland West will have stops at at the fraternities, Sorority Row and Canal Hall.
Security officers will also be present at each stop to assist.
The service will be offered Thursday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Shuttles will not be offered during reduced service hours, university holidays and closures or days where LSU has a home football game.
Safety at Tigerland has been a burning issue in Baton Rouge since the death of Madison Brooks, who sheriffs deputies say was raped and fatally hit by a car after a night at Reggie's, the now-shuttered bar.
LSU students have long complained that it is unsafe to walk to and from Tigerland.
Former LSU landscape architecture student Taylor LaSorsa, who graduated earlier this year, made it the goal of her senior capstone project to make the area safer.
LaSorsa chose Tigerland as the subject of her project to honor her friend Sarah James who, in 2019 as a sophomore, was hit by a car and killed at the busy intersection of Nicholson Drive and Bob Pettit Boulevard.
LaSorsa's plan for the stretch of Nicholson Drive between LSU and Tigerland builds on an existing one through MovEBR, the city-parish $1 billion traffic improvement initiative.
In the plan, LaSorsa proposes less parking and a roundabout to allow for faster drop-offs and pickups in order to deter drinking and driving.
Along with council members, LaSorsa spoke with LSU officials, students, business owners, Baton Rouge police officials and residents living in Tigerland.