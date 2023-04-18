More than 25 years after graduating from LSU, musician Eric Lau is headed back to Baton Rouge to serve as dean of the College of Music & Dramatic Arts, the university announced Tuesday.
“We are excited to welcome Eric Lau to LSU, where his experience will help us elevate our already exemplary College of Music & Dramatic Arts,” LSU President William Tate IV said in a university statement. “It’s a special thing to welcome an LSU alumnus back home and into a position of such esteem. We can’t wait to see what Dr. Lau and our talented faculty and staff in CMDA will do together in the very near future.”
Lau will take over as dean on July 1, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors.
Graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in music from LSU in 1997, Lau was a member of The Golden Band from Tigerland.
Originally from Gainesville, Florida, Lau was recruited to LSU by longtime former director of bands Frank Wickes.
Lau’s high school band directors — both students of Wickes’ — also encouraged him to attend LSU.
Wickes served as director of bands from 1980 until his retirement in 2010, leading the Tiger Band in conducting the national anthem during the LSU Tiger Marching Band's pregame show for nearly three decades.
Under his direction, the Tiger Band received the Sudler Trophy in 2002 for a distinguished history of marching and performance excellence. Wickes was inducted into the Louisiana Music Educators Hall of Fame in 2009 before his death in April 2020.
Lau was a recipient of the University Chancellor’s Honors Scholarship and the Louisiana Music Activities Award during his time at LSU, graduating with a major in saxophone performance.
“I am thrilled to return to LSU as the Dean of the College of Music & Dramatic Arts.” Lau said in a university statement. “As a graduate of LSU, I know first-hand the excellence of the CMDA and have closely followed the continued success of the programs throughout my career."
After graduating from LSU, Lau earned a master's degree in music and a doctorate degree in musical arts from Michigan State University.
Prior to his appointment as dean of the University of New Mexico Honors College and University College in 2021, Lau served as chair of the UNM Department of Music and professor of saxophone.
During his time as department chair, Lau led a curricular redesign of the department, established plans to address faculty salary issues and helped secure the largest single gift to the UNM Department of Music in more than 20 years.
As a concerto soloist, Lau has been featured at the National and Regional North American Saxophone Alliance Conferences, the New Mexico Symphony Orchestra and the Roswell Symphony.
Lau co-founded a saxophone quartet, Iridium, which has produced four professional CDs and is a regular performer with the New Mexico Philharmonic, Santa Fe Symphony and Santa Fe Opera.
"The [College of Music & Dramatic Arts] is a national leader in music and theatrical arts and has a long tradition of contributing to the artistic and cultural landscape of Louisiana," he said in a statement. "I am honored to join the outstanding faculty and staff of the college as we train the next generation of scholars, performers, creators, and leaders for the 21st century.”