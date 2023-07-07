Graduate assistants at LSU will soon get a minimum $23,000 stipend for nine months of work and pay less for health care, changes administrators hope will make the university's PhD programs more competitive.
"To be able to recruit the best and brightest, we have to have stipends that compensate those students for their time and we’re really excited about the stipends that we’ll be able to provide with the support of the legislature," said LSU executive vice president and provost Roy Haggerty. "It’s going to allow us to have the highest stipends in the SEC."
The Louisiana Legislature set aside $8 million in its most recent session to pay for the stipend increases, which will go to students who are seeking "terminal degrees." That mostly means doctoral students, though there a few degree programs where a doctorate is not the highest degree achievable.
"Doctoral students in particular are the fuel in the engine of knowledge growth," Haggerty said. "For the advancement of knowledge at any university, the bulk of the research that generates new knowledge is done by doctoral students."
Jim Spencer, vice provost and dean of The Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School at LSU, said the previous minimum stipend matched the state minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, a figure that led to "untenable situations" for students.
"The idea was that we wanted to get a competitive stipend that was a minimum stipend where departments, if they have extra funding, can go about that and use that to recruit students that they wouldn’t get at the minimum," he said. "But a big part of it was quality of life and part of that quality of life is being able to focus on what they’re here for studying."
Using the MIT Living Wage Calculator, Spencer said LSU decided $23,000 would provide graduate assistants a living wage to base their minimum stipend on and make the university competitive with stipends at other top research institutions.
"We’re the top minimum standard in the SEC, but also on a more national scale, we’re right in the median of the Big Ten," Spencer said. "And that’s including Wisconsin, Michigan and some of the top research universities in the country, both public and private."
Beginning in the fall semester, LSU will also cover 75% of the total health insurance premium cost for graduate assistantships.
According to Spencer, LSU was among the worst schools in the SEC in terms of health insurance coverage for graduate assistants until this most recent investment by the Legislature.
"Why I say this is probably even a greater win than the stipends is because we were an outlier as LSU in the SEC in terms of our health insurance coverage for graduate assistants," he said. "It was very clear that we were at the bottom of all the SEC in health insurance and now we’ve got a very strong plan.”
LSU is paying for the health insurance changes from its own budget, not from the $8 million the Legislature gave it, Haggerty said.
Doesn't apply to everyone
Not all graduate assistants will be impacted by funds from the new minimum stipend.
LSU student Anna Safko is pursuing a Master's degree in music. As a non-terminal degree-seeking graduate assistant, will not see a bonus in the form of an increase in her minimum stipend.
While happy for her friends and colleagues who will get a financial boost to their minimum stipends, Safko said she wishes she could receive a bit of the millions dedicated to graduate assistants.
"It’s very helpful to anyone and can help any student who will be able to get that money because a lot of us are very poor and barely making ends meet," she said. "I’m glad it’s happening for someone and glad it’s happening at all but I wish that it was more at an equal in a way that’s fair for everyone.”
Safko said the money could help LSU with recruiting and retaining talent on top of improving the mental health of students struggling to make ends meet on their current stipend amount. She just hoped that LSU could spread the wealth to students like her as well.
"For grad students who are getting an increase, it’s helpful probably for their wellbeing and wellness because a lot of graduate students deal with mental health problems," she said. "Not having enough money to be able to take care of yourself contributes to that, so it’s good that we can take care of ourselves now."
"Some of us can, at least,” Safko joked.