Dozens of LSU students joined the family of Madison Brooks and community members Wednesday for a Sexual Assault Awareness Month keynote event in honor of Brooks.
Brooks was a 19-year-old LSU sophomore who authorities say was raped in a car by two men while two others watched after leaving Reggie's, a Tigerland bar, on Jan. 15. Brooks died later that night after being hit by a car on Burbank Drive.
Following her death, Brooks' family set up the Madison Brooks Foundation to provide financial help to those in need, advocate for the safety of young adults and spread awareness for organ donation.
Brooks' mother, Ashley Baustert, spoke ahead of the event about what she hopes the foundation can achieve.
“I made the foundation mainly to prevent this tragedy from happening to another student, so just to bring awareness to the topic and to help be a voice in making the right call," she said. "A voice that can help ensure that your fellow friends and students around you are safe.”
The keynote speaker for the event, Katie Koestner, was on the cover of Time magazine at age 18 in 1991 as the first person to speak out nationally and publicly as the victim of “date” rape.
She then helped create the Take Back the Night Foundation, an international organization working to end sexual violence, in 2001.
Koestner spoke about her experience as a survivor of sexual violence and urged the crowd to care for each other, saying that Brooks' "life cannot be in vain."
“Tonight is about our stories and our strength and our courage and our bravery," she said. "I want to challenge you again to leave this room tonight and take care of each other."
Both Baustert and Koestner have shown vocal support for Senate Bill 194 or the “Card ‘Em Act,” a measure recently proposed by Republican state Sen. Beth Mizell to deter underage drinking in bars by banning anyone younger than 21 from entering.
Under the Card 'Em Act, businesses could be fined between $50 and $15,000 depending on how many violations they receive. The bill would also increase the cleansing period to 10 years from the first offense.
Baustert says that would be the first of many steps to ensure what happened to her daughter does not happen to other students.
"The main outcome is to prevent this from happening again and just to bring awareness," she said. "A lot of times, you think nothing will happen to you and you let your guard down, so it’s just keeping it top of mind. Look around, wherever you are, and be aware of your surroundings to watch out for each other."