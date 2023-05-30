International LSU students adjusting to life in America will now have to do so without the organization tasked with providing those services for over 50 years.
The International Hospitality Foundation at LSU is ending and will have its service allocated to different departments at the university.
Created in 1960, the IHF has connected international students with host families who provide transition services and necessary items like groceries.
“Over the years, the vast majority of students who came here to study at LSU were, generally speaking, low income and so they had many needs," IHF board chairman Carlos Rosas said. "The IHF was there to provide some help with basic needs they would have, like procuring them some furniture and kitchen stuff.”
For many years, the IHF operated what was formally known as a "loan closet" in the John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum.
Students could pay a small amount to procure dishes, bedding, fans, coffee makers and other items. They would then get their money back for anything returned in useable condition after the semester.
According to former board member Henry Bradsher, the IHF also stocked simple items like notebooks to help those without transportation to go shopping themselves.
Rosas said the foundation began to shrink through the years as LSU created other departments for international students to rely on.
With the creation of the International Cultural Center and LSU International Services department, many of the resources previously handled by the IHF were being taken care of by different departments.
"We noticed there was dwindling need from the international students, even some of our board members became disenchanted with the whole purpose to some extent," Rosas said. "During COVID, we had to close all of our services and we opened the loan closet for a few days in 2021 and 2022, but obviously never to the level that we used to have it before.”
When the International Cultural Center began their own version of the loan closet, named the Swap Shop, Rosas said, he knew the IHF would likely come to an end soon.
“Basically, they started providing a similar service to our loan closet and we even facilitated for them to get a bunch of our material that we had," Rosas said. "We graciously gave those away to them so that they could restock their building with all these items that we had.”
Using the rest of their available funds, Rosas said, the IHF began the process of creating the Virginia Grenier International Hospitality Foundation scholarship, named after the foundation's longtime executive director, for international students.
According to Rosas, it will be the first scholarship endowment in the country specifically for international students.
“It’s very important that LSU international students get to know and somehow create bonds of friendship with the Baton Rouge community," he said. "Creating those relationships and friendships, once the students complete their studies and go back to their countries, they will remember that very deep in their heart."
International students coming to LSU can reach out to the International Cultural Center or International Services department for questions, help accessing necessities or just to connect with other international students.
Rosas said he hopes these departments can continue to attract international students to LSU and help them transition to successful careers and lives in the United States.
“Given the current conditions that we are seeing all over the world, we need to strive as a community to attract brilliant students from all over the world," he said. "The United States is a very open country and I hope that this opening to other cultures and people from other countries continues forever. It's really important for students who come here from abroad to feel safe and secure and feel that they will be welcomed."