From enrollment to innovation, several LSU departments will have new leadership in place as the university nears its fall semester next month.
Last week, LSU announced two new directors in leadership positions along with one interim director who will take over following the departure of a longtime department head.
Danny Barrow, interim vice president of enrollment management & student success at LSU since March, will now take over the position in a permanent role.
“Danny’s leadership is the perfect fit for our university’s never-ending pursuit of academic excellence,” LSU president William F. Tate said in a university statement. “Over the last six years, his ability to strategically elevate the academic composition of our incoming class while ensuring existing students maintain their progress toward graduation has produced undeniable results, and we look forward to seeing the impact his work has on future cohorts.”
Receiving a master’s degree in higher education administration from LSU and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from George Washington University, Barrow began his time at LSU in 2017 as director of admissions.
He helped the university set records in academic quality with consecutive record-breaking freshman classes.
“It is a privilege to lead the Enrollment Management & Student Success team, fueled by my unwavering belief in the power of education and LSU's crucial role as a talent incubator for our state,” Barrow said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working with President Tate and the leadership team as we strive together to enhance our legacy of excellence and advance the Scholarship First agenda.”
Innovation and Technology
A new face will head Innovation and Technology Commercialization at LSU after the university chose former Brigham Young University technology licensing veteran Spencer Rogers to lead the department.
Rogers was previously associate director of technology transfer at BYU, where he negotiated over 100 license agreements representing hundreds of inventions and patent portfolios.
Rogers has also served as CEO of half a dozen companies whose products ranged from business-to-business software as a service platform for human resources and an automated payment processing system.
Now at LSU, Rogers will facilitate the evaluation, protection and licensing of intellectual property created at the university.
“Nothing matches the thrill of making a discovery and then seeing it become a real product,” Rogers said in a statement. “I’m excited about working with LSU innovators to help them move their inventions from the lab to the marketplace.”
Kinesiology
Alex Garn has been named interim director of the LSU School of Kinesiology following the departure of longtime department head Melinda Solmon.
Garn will oversee the units, faculty and staff within the School of Kinesiology, a declared academic major for more than 2,100 LSU students.
Receiving his Ph.D. from Indiana University and joining the LSU School of Kinesiology faculty in 2007, Garn is currently a professor and division leader of the Pedagogy and Psychological Sciences program.
His research investigates motivational and emotional determinants of health behaviors, learning and psychological well-being.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to serve as the School of Kinesiology interim director," Garn said. "Melinda [Solmon] has provided outstanding leadership to the School of Kinesiology for over a decade and has been an exceptional mentor to me personally since I arrived in 2007."
"I look forward to working closely with Dean Mitchell, the Dean’s office, faculty, staff, and students to advance the mission of LSU."