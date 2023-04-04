On Tuesday, LSU announced Matt Lee, interim dean of the College of Agriculture and vice president for agriculture since August 2022, will be promoted to permanent head of the program.
“Matt’s leadership has already yielded positive results for the AgCenter and the College of Agriculture, and his guidance in terms of research and infrastructure will continue us on the path to top-ranked standing in America,” LSU President William F. Tate IV said in a university statement.
An LSU alum, Lee received a doctorate from the university in 1999 and attended the Institute for Management and Leadership in Education at Harvard University in 2012.
Once a tenure-track faculty member in sociology at Mississippi State University, Lee was recruited back to LSU after five years and later promoted to professor in the sociology department in 2008.
He then held numerous administrative positions at LSU before his time heading the College of Agriculture, previously serving as interim executive vice president and provost, vice provost for academic programs and support services and senior associate vice president for research.
Now Lee will serve as the vice president for agriculture, a key area highlighted by Tate as part of his Scholarship First Agenda.
“Growth in agricultural research and technology will not only improve our reputational standing — it will also secure our future,” Tate said.
