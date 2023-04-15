After leading an analysis of thousands of gamma-ray bursts, LSU assistant professor Eric Burns said one event was the brightest he, or likely any other person in human history, had ever seen.
Gamma-ray burst, or GRB, 221009A sent a pulse of radiation through the solar system that was picked up by observatories around the world on Oct. 9, 2022, and led to Burns' analysis.
"GRB 221009A was likely the brightest burst at X-ray and gamma-ray energies to occur since human civilization began," he said.
The burst was so bright that the astronomical community quickly gave it the title of BOAT, or "brightest of all time."
Burns, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at LSU, was joined by a team of researchers from six groups in analyzing nearly 7,000 other gamma-ray bursts to determine whether GRB 221009A's status as the BOAT is legitimate.
According to their research, a gamma-ray burst as bright as the BOAT occurs about once every 10,000 years or so.
“In the end, when we had all our analysis done, it looks like this happens once in 10,000 years, which means you only have 1% chance of seeing it in your lifetime," Burns said. "I had a 1 in 1,000 chance of seeing it at this point in my career, so it took me a long time to really believe that that calculation was correct.”
The burst was first picked up by detectors aboard the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and Neil Gehlers Swift Observatory, two low-Earth orbit NASA space telescopes.
"Initially, they didn’t realize what it was either because we didn’t realize the detector signals were from the same event," Burns said. "It actually took the teams, including me, to discuss in the first few hours what actually happened, so I think it was kind of a joint discovery.”
Burns said the BOAT was so bright due to its proximity relative to other "long" gamma-ray bursts.
A long gamma-ray burst is a burst with an emission that lasts more than two seconds and — with the signal traveling 1.9 billion light years before reaching Earth — the BOAT is among the closest ever observed.
Supernova speculation
Burns and other astronomers have speculated that the burst came from a massive star collapsing under its own weight and forming a black hole.
“We think this is a gamma-ray burst that comes from a rare type of supernova, the death of a massive star that’s rotating quickly," he said. "The problem is that we haven’t seen the supernova yet and nobody really knows what to make of that."
Researchers say one reason could be that the BOAT appeared in a part of the sky a few degrees above the plane of our own galaxy, where thick dust clouds dim incoming light.
Andrew Levan, a professor of astrophysics at Radboud University in Nijmegen, Netherlands, said in a NASA statement that it is surprising a supernova has not been detected given the brightness of the gamma-ray burst.
“If it’s there, it’s very faint," he said in the release. "We plan to keep looking, but it’s possible the entire star collapsed straight into the black hole instead of exploding."
Levan led near- and mid-infrared observations using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope as well as the Hubble Space Telescope to spot the supernova.
Burns said he worked hard with his colleagues to use the James Webb Space Telescope and other telescopes' instruments to better observe the gamma-ray burst.
“I believed this was a gamma-ray burst before a lot of my colleagues did, and so on this I actually spent the effort to get other telescopes to point," he said. "We got to use the James Webb Space Telescope in this way for the first time and really just engage with a bunch of teams; there was direct work from a few hundred scientists.”
Bright bursts, black holes and big questions
In the wake of the historic burst likely emitted from a collapsing star, astronomers have been left with more questions than answers moving forward.
The brightness of the BOAT generated questions from astronomers about the creative power of black holes, Burns said, considering their penchant to consume gas, dust and material torn from nearby stars.
“We know black holes consume things, but it’s a question of whether they actually return power and potentially that’s what occurred here,” he said.
Of all the questions he gets about his research, Burns said the most common is how gamma-ray bursts like the BOAT could impact Earth.
“The question we get all the time is if we’re in danger of these things," he said. "So I think it’s always nice to have a reminder that they’re rare enough that we’ll be totally fine for tens of millions of years."
Burns said that after five decades of observation and tens of thousands of gamma-ray bursts studied and measured, he appreciates the uniqueness of GRB 221009A considering no one alive may ever observe a burst this bright in their lifetime.
"It’s exceptionally bright; all of the other ones kind of fall into the same distribution, and we have some thoughts on why this one is the brightest ever considering it seems to be unusually close and especially energetic," he said. "But more than anything it just seems super lucky we got to see one like this.”