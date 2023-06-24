LSU has taken another step toward construction of a new library near Tiger Stadium and will launch renovations all over campus, some of the biggest ticket items funded by $232 million the Louisiana Legislature allocated the university system in its most recent session.
The university's primary library — formerly known as Middleton Library, before the name was taken down because of controversy over its namesake's opposition to desegregation — has been the subject of long-running complaints from students and faculty over its condition. Parts of the building, which opened in 1959, flood regularly from leaks, the wallpaper is cracked and some of the aging furniture is ripped and worn.
LSU has been planning to replace the building for some time, but has said it does not have the roughly $153 million necessary to do so.
In the budget passed earlier this month, lawmakers set aside $3.25 million in priority funding to jumpstart the project, LSU officials said. They also budgeted $149.5 million, which would be enough to complete the project — but that money will still need to be re-allocated in future legislative sessions.
Kimberly Lewis, executive vice president and chief academic officer at LSU, said about $245,000 has already been spent on planning, and the $3.25 million will go toward choosing an architect for the project.
“We’ve actually started the work; we have a vision for what it looks like and that’s how we came up with what the price point is, $153 million," she said. "With the money that’s available, we will move forward with selecting an architect and designing.”
LSU faculty senator and physics professor Parampreet Singh said he frequents the campus library and said it "falls short" in many areas.
"Not only is our building in very bad shape currently, with roofs leaking on the fourth floor and tarps being used to protect books from the water which leaks through, I think it’s not anywhere close to as state-of-the-art as many other libraries are at universities which are of similar economic status," he said. "I think it has been a desperate need for all of LSU, especially students and faculty.”
Because an effective library is so vital to campus life, Singh said he is excited that the Legislature is dedicating funds to help the project move forward.
“The library for a university or for an institution is essentially its nameplate, that’s where students spend most of their time, where faculty want to spend a lot of time and where the seeds of knowledge are sown," he said. "The library essentially decides what the priority of the university is, and so I’m really looking forward to, when this new library comes up, how much time I can just spend in there.”
According to the 2017 LSU campus master plan, which highlights future changes to campus infrastructure based on proposed projects, the library will be constructed on a site near Tiger Stadium at the intersection of South Stadium Drive and Field House Drive.
Other big projects
With roots as a school focused on the military, LSU officials have prioritized renovating the military science building to integrate it with cybersecurity efforts at both the Louisiana Emerging Technology Center and Digital Media Arts & Engineering buildings.
The two buildings will serve as home to the Institute for Advanced Military and Defense Studies, a new program that will blend ROTC and cybersecurity in an attempt to reestablish LSU as a national leader in military, defense and security studies.
A total of $4.5 million in priority funds has been doled out to initiate the $22 million renovation of the future Military and Security Sciences building.
"That will allow us to have leadership programs for military to really focus more on cybersecurity," Lewis said. "We already have the partnerships that we’ve announced over the last several months with the NSA and Department of Defense, so all of those are integrated into that building. We have funding for that to really bring that building to exactly where it needed to be.”
According to the university, LSU received $39 million in capital outlay funds from the Legislature to complete the new Interdisciplinary Science building, a $109 million four-story epicenter planned for academics, research and industry collaboration.
The 148,000-square-foot facility, located on the corner of Tower and South Stadium drives, will become a central hub for LSU faculty and students across science disciplines.
“While you see the streets closed and everything looks like it’s torn up and you can’t get anywhere on this campus right now unless you’re walking, you’ll start to see that science building actually come out of the ground later this year because a lot of what’s happening is the infrastructure work to move in," Lewis said. "The science building is going in what was essentially green space, so that work is underway and that’s a major win."
Deferred maintenance
The Legislature also allocated $7.4 million to LSU in priority funding for numerous deferred maintenance projects across the campus, from resealing windows to fixing water leakage issues.
"There’s work to be done on deferred maintenance basically almost on every building on the campus, from new HVAC systems and buildings to roof replacements," Lewis said. "Some of our buildings have unique features like skylights and, after time, the seals loosen, so you have water leakage and things like that."
Lewis stressed that completing certain projects, like the new library, could also wipe out prior deferred maintenance costs by demolishing buildings that require outsized funds just to fix up.
"The new library will allow us to take down the existing library at some point in the future, and that is a lot of the deferred maintenance dollars that we will no longer be spending," she said. "So it’s two aspects, the investments in new projects and investments in upgrades and changes to existing buildings allow us to take down some of the older buildings that have reached basically all of their useful life. It’s more expensive sometimes to repair them than it is to move into a new facility.”
Scholarship First
From dedicating $4.5 million to initiate the $22 million renovation of the Military and Security Science Building to a $5 million boost for energy transition research at LSU, most of the money directed toward the university plays directly into the five-point Scholarship First Agenda touted by LSU President William F. Tate.
Following the end of the legislative session, Tate sent a message to Gov. Jon Bel Edwards, Senate President Page Cortez (R-Lafayette), House Speaker Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales) and members of the Louisiana Legislature thanking them for their financial contributions to LSU.
"Your work has been recognized for the great value it brings to our state," Tate wrote in the message. "This year, the Governor and the Legislature made more than $232 million in new budget and construction investments in our campuses. Most importantly, you and your fellow decision-makers made tough calls and made some real investments in quality; they put scholarship first."
Kristine Sanders, LSU interim vice president of communications, said the millions in state funds will help LSU provide services to the state in industries that are critical to Louisiana's financial success.
"... Agriculture, the seafood industry, cyber and energy, these are billion-dollar industries for the state," she said. "So it’s really important as the flagship that we’re doing research and providing new information and being at the front of those technologies that are new to keep those industries going because that’s what really jumpstarts our state and the economy.”