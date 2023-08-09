LSU students are moving onto campus this weekend, and the university is warning of road closures and scorching heat.
Local forecasts anticipate a heat advisory to continue through move-in days at LSU, beginning Friday, and several interior roads on campus will be closed for the weekend.
The staging area for move-in days will be located in the Hayfield Lot, entering from River Road. Water and Powerade will be provided for students and guests.
Move-in days will take place:
- Friday, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, August 12, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, August 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LSU is advising people not actively involved in moving to avoid campus this weekend as a number of interior roads will be closed to help with move-in traffic.
Closures will include:
- Fieldhouse Drive to Victory Hill
- Tower Drive from S. Campus Drive to S. Stadium to Highland Road
S. Campus Drive to the UREC Parking lot will be closed due to contraflow.
Any traffic departing the UREC or Sorority Row area will be directed east to the UREC Lot adjacent to the tennis courts, to depart campus on West Lakeshore Drive.
Nicholson Drive at Aster St. will be the entrance area for the West Campus Apartments as well as Spruce, Cedar and Cypress Halls.
Aster St. will be closed westbound from Highland Road to Governor Claiborne. No turns onto Aster from Highland Road will be allowed as police and barricades will be posted there.
The LSU Student Health Center has recommended several tips for students and guests moving in this weekend:
- Start hydrating for being out in extreme temperatures at least 24 hours prior to when you’ll be outdoors.
- Dress for the heat: Wearing light colored loose-fitting clothes and a hat can help protect you from the sun. Wear sunscreen.
- Stay Hydrated: Carry a water bottle. Drinking fluids helps prevent heat exhaustion as it helps the body regulate internal temperature. Water refill stations are located inside LSU Res-life buildings.
- Heat-Related Symptoms: Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion such as dizziness, nausea, extreme fatigue, lack of mental focus or rapid heartbeat. Seek shade and hydration immediately if you feel unwell.
- If you feel dehydrated, pair the fluids you consume with a salty snack or drink to increase hydration.