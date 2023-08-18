Students in high school and middle school in the East Baton Rouge Parish public school system will dismiss early Friday after half of the district's bus drivers didn't show up to work in a protest over low pay.
Students in the upper grades will dismiss early at 1:25 p.m., while elementary schools will dismiss at the regular time of 3:25 p.m.
School staff will remain on campus through regular dismissal times to accomodate carpool drivers and bus operators who may run late, according a news release. In cases where officials know bus routes won't run, individual school leaders will notify parents directly about alternative transportation or carpool.